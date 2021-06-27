It’s time we went bamboo

As the world pinpoints the importance of tree planting to improve and increase the forest cover, the bamboo plant should enjoy pride of place because of its unique qualities.Kenyans are being encouraged to plant bamboo as we strive to hit the 10 per cent tree cover and restore our environment to the era before the invasion of forests by charcoal burners, illegal loggers, unauthorised settlers and land prospectors.The bamboo plant is special, especially in restoration of catchment areas. Solid bamboo is a very good source of building materials and is also used in the textile industry in the manufacturing of garments. More interestingly, bamboo is also used as food in most Asian countries, where it is highly valued.With rivers at the threat of pollution from industries and farming ventures, where pollutants are directly released into the water bodies, bamboo is very good at cleansing them. For those marshy lands whose owners may intend to convert to uses such as farming or settlements, bamboo absorbs a lot of water for its fast growth.Depletion of waterFor those fearing bamboo plants cause depletion of water that wouldn't happen. Foresters tell us that bamboo is shallow-rooted or superficial; its roots never go deep like, say, the blue gum tree.Because of their fast growth, bamboo plants are good for reforestation. Most carvings, furniture and, to an extent, toothpicks used in this country are made from bamboo. Birds and some animals in the forests find it a good habitat for its dense growth.Most Asian countries, including China and Japan, use bamboo in some landfills where waste is disposed of in a sanitary manner to bring out trapped methane. They use the stems as gas pipes for they are affordable and easily available.Kenyans should experiment with bamboo in between trees, especially along rivers. After all, counties should encourage tree planting now that the national government is doing all it can to achieve the globally acknowledged 10 per cent tree cover. Kenya is a rain-scarce nation and the time to act is now.Mr Kigo is an environmental officer. davidkigo@gmail.com.