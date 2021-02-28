It’s time we fixed the flaws in our education system

University of Nairobi

University of Nairobi students at a past graduation ceremony.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Egara Kabaji

Professor of Literary Communication

Masinde Muliro University

What you need to know:

  • Just like the other levels of education under 8-4-4 , higher education largely encourages competition for marks, not skills.
  • Critical thinking skills should be exhibited in the scholars’ contribution to evolution of progressive ideas.

University education should enable one to develop critical thinking faculties and acquire necessary skills to function effectively in society. In the same vein, university graduates have to justify the heavy investment by carrying the responsibility of helping the nation to establish a creative and innovative culture, after all, the government invests billions of tax payer’s money in higher education. One question that we have to answer is; does the nation get value for its investment?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.