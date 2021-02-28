It’s time we fixed the flaws in our education system

University education should enable one to develop critical thinking faculties and acquire necessary skills to function effectively in society. In the same vein, university graduates have to justify the heavy investment by carrying the responsibility of helping the nation to establish a creative and innovative culture, after all, the government invests billions of tax payer’s money in higher education. One question that we have to answer is; does the nation get value for its investment?

Critical thinking skills should be exhibited in the scholars’ contribution to evolution of progressive ideas. How can we explain the dearth of critical introspection when discussing serious national matters? What is unfortunate is that those in the academy are at the forefront of spewing ethnic bigotry and open display tribalism.

Where is the vibrancy exhibited in debating national issues in the early years of independence? My humble view is that our problem has a lot to do with a lazy approach to scholarship and to the nation-building project. We are betrothed to the petty, ideologically bankrupt and mundane prattles to worry about ideas of a higher attic formulation.

Innovative spirit

Perhaps that is why we rarely problematise the architecture of higher education system. The structure does not encourage the growth of an innovative spirit.

Recent research findings have continued to show that there are weaknesses within our higher education system that should be addressed if we have to produce innovators and creative individuals who can drive the economy and build a cohesive society.

Just like the other levels of the education system under 8-4-4 system, higher education largely encourages competition for marks, not skills. It does not instill the skills and competences that should enable graduates navigate through life’s challenges as innovative creators of job opportunities.

It is damning that in the 21st century, we are still overburdening our students with a heavy dose of facts meant to be memorised. What this does is simply to create mentalities that limit the development of the spirit of creativity and innovation.

We seem to live under the illusion that we will be able to change our society using techniques we used to create it. This does not sound logical. I think we should all worry about the value of the higher education that we are giving if we aim at producing thinkers and entrepreneurs.

Why are our graduates of agriculture, journalism, law, engineering unable to perform simple tasks within their line of training?

Paradigm shift

What is needed is a paradigm shift in higher education pedagogy. We have to train graduates to be critical thinkers who see opportunity in every event, even if it is an unfortunate one. We should reform the system that wires students with the fear of failure and which does not encourage the spirit of adventure to try and fail.

The courage to fail is an important ingredient of success as an entrepreneur. Our curricula and methods of delivery are knowledge based, not competence based. We regurgitate facts that are not critically digested in all examinations.

Within this unfortunate prism, one is a first class student only if she/he can cram facts, not necessarily think through and apply them.

I am convinced that these weaknesses have much to do with pedagogical flaws and a weak philosophical foundation. Over reliance on memorisation does not help produce innovative thinkers. We have to reform the methods of delivery of our curricula to enable university students learn through discovery and adventure.

Let us also admit that the flaws in our higher education system cannot be fixed by one individual or institution. It is unproductive to heap blame on the cabinet Secretary in charge of education.

University senates have to re-think the way the country edu­cates its people. We should strive to establish a system that also connects the graduates to our national aspirations.

Entrepreneurial spirit

We cannot aspire to build a knowledge-based economy when we celebrate Stone Age tools of trade. There is need to impart practical life-skills in our graduates and develop inborn talents while constructing the entrepreneurial spirit.

We have to develop a new system meant to produce imaginative and creative graduates and not robots. The starting point is to re-define what is taught and how.

Universities have to respond to the challenges of the 21st century. They have to shift from closed book to open book approaches to student assessment. This comes with a complete overhaul of pedagogical practices. The main difference between open and closed book approaches is the way that they use theory.

Open book tasks expect the students to demonstrate their ability to apply, analyse, and synthesise knowledge learnt with a view of solving problems in real life situations. The closed book assessments are a product of surface learning as opposed to open book assessments, which emanate from deep learning. Open book assessments stimulate the application of knowledge.

We have to shift from traditional closed book approaches partly because of the advent of modern technology. Traditional closed book formats are irrelevant to real life experiences. Our universities have to reinvent themselves by instituting changes that will enable them occupy their rightful place in the economy.