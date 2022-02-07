It’s time voters put their foot down on education agenda for 2022-2031

The Swahili have a saying, “Safari ya kesho hupangwa leo (plan your journey well in advance)”. I would like to illustrate this through the activities of the Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutes (KATTI) in 2001 and 2002.

The organisation, through their officials—Mr Owuor Okumu, Mr Bashir Mursal and Mrs Bernadette Canute—made study tours to countries that had better policies, programmes, laws and infrastructure on technical education than Kenya’s to learn from them. With the technical and financial assistance of Germany, under the guidance of Mr T. N. T Muchira, they lobbied strongly for the development of a strategic plan and prepared credible research papers on the road map to overhauling the sub-sector.

I participated in one of the tours, to Botswana, at their invitation as they sought to enlist my support. Eventually, after intense lobbying, Mr Okumu and Mr Mursal presented memoranda to Kanu and the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) parties prior to the 2002 general Election and got their leadership to pledge, through their manifestoes, to uplift technical education upon taking power.

The succeeding set of officials of KATTI, led by Dr Edwin Tarno, continued lobbying continuously, largely through written submission to PNU, URP and ODM parties, all the way until 2012. It is largely through these initiatives that, eventually, the Technical and Vocational Education Training Act 2012 was enacted, the decision to construct at least one technical institute in every constituency made, 10 technical training institutes upgraded to national polytechnics, two polytechnics made technical universities and technical education found its space in the Kenya Vision 2030, among other achievements.

Courtesy of those foresighted KATTI officials—nay, heroes and heroines—and the government, 20 years down the line, the achievements in technical education are much more than those of the previous 40.

I have brought out this matter in relation to the August 9 general election, with specific reference to the education sector. So far, the presidential aspirants have pronounced themselves on challenges in agriculture, healthcare, social security for the poor and vulnerable groups and uplifting small-scale enterprises through provision of funds and improving the economy in general upon taking over power.

Surprisingly, there is hardly any mention of how they plan to tackle the challenges in the education sector. The same for aspirants for other elective posts. It is as if there are no issues to address in this sector.

It is time this anomaly was addressed before it gets too late. Three major items in the education sector require serious attention. The first is the challenge of the serious financial crises faced by all public universities. The second is the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) between 2023 and 2032—coinciding with two election periods. The third is consolidation of gains in technical and vocational education, especially in addressing the human resource needs.

Take the progressive implementation of CBC, for example. It has been recommended that 65 per cent of the students should study science-, technology- and mathematics-based courses (Stem) in university from 2029. That means at least 65 per cent of the students need to meet the requisite qualifications to study Stem courses as they complete senior secondary education and that, from as early as 2023, more than 65 per cent of the students at the secondary school level should have the facilities to take Stem subjects.

One way of achieving that is for MPs to work towards this target in their constituencies so that the whole country achieves it. This will require massive deployment of resources to the construction of laboratories and workshops and not purchase of school buses, much as this is popular among students.

Voters should pressure politial candidates to pledge, through their manifestos, to prioritise provision of education from 2023 to 2027? It would be tragic to go into the elections without education matters getting to their rightful place in the national discourse.



