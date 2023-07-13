It’s time to optimise public relations for societal good

Common dismissive phrases like “Hiyo ni PR tu” , “Fanya PR yako”and “Nilimchezea PR” cast public relations (PR) as merely a tool for propaganda, lies and manipulation, negating the importance and value of PR as a science and art and its critical nature at the workplace.

On Sunday’s World Public Relations Day, themed “Harnessing the Power of Public Relations”, it is crucial to demystify this misconception and shed light on the strategic essence of the vital function.

PR is not spin or empty messaging; it is a powerful strategic discipline that can drive meaningful change, foster authentic relationships and shape positive perceptions. At the core of this strategic function for building mutually beneficial relationships between organisations and their stakeholders is establishing and maintaining authentic bonds of trust, transparency and two-way communication.

PR goes beyond shaping perceptions; it encompasses advocacy, social responsibility and facilitation of constructive dialogue. Communication is not merely a tool for conveying messages; it inspires, educates and mobilise individuals to collective action. In today’s interconnected world, PR has evolved to adapt to new communication channels and platforms. Digital media, social networking and the democratisation of information have transformed the way organisations engage with their audiences.

But while PR professionals are at the forefront of leveraging these tools to create engaging content, foster authentic conversations and shape narratives that resonate with the public, the public has become much more informed and exposed, thanks to technology. With this comes challenges like fake news, misinformation and disinformation.

Platforms like Meta and Twitter have tools that inform consumers if the content they interact with might be fake or unverified. It is essential to educate the public about the true nature and value of PR. PR is pure and dispel misconceptions, highlight ethical practices and emphasize its strategic nature.

For a long time, PR in Kenya was viewed as private sector activity. Indeed, PR as a basic is a recent addition to the courses in local universities. But many people have since taken up professional PR at even the post-graduate level. Besides, there are deliberate efforts by the government to establish and properly position the PR office within its operations.

The revelation by the Broadcasting principal secretary at the ICT ministry, Prof Edward Kisiang’ani, of plants to create more positions for PR and communication directors in public offices will improve intra- and inter-government communications. The Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) is engaging with the ministry to have the Institute of Public Relations and Communication Management (Iprac) Bill enacted even as they pursue other initiatives for effective government communication.

There is no limit to what PR can achieve for individuals and organisations. Let us move beyond the misconceptions and truly appreciate the transformative potential of PR in building a better future for all.



