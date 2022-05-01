It’s time to get child immunisation back on track as Covid-19 subsides

World Immunisation Week, celebrated in the last week of April, aims to highlight and to promote the use of vaccines to protect people against disease.

In that vein, the health sector must refocus its efforts on immunisation campaigns to protect children from the growing risk of contracting resurgent diseases.

The threat of resurgence of lethal childhood diseases such as pneumonia, measles, diarrhoea, whooping cough, tuberculosis (TB), meningitis and polio has become real in the past two years as global health systems shifted their focus to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, healthcare systems were overburdened and lacked adequate supplies, and immunisation campaigns did not reach the people who needed them.

Concurrently, a flood of misinformation has eroded public trust in vaccines. The World Health Organization (WHO) says vaccine coverage fell from 86 per cent in 2019 to 83 per cent the following year with 23 million children under one year missing their basic vaccines, the highest number since 2009. By 2020, the number of unvaccinated children had increased by 3.4 million.

Human papillomavirus

Only 19 vaccines were introduced in 2020, less than half of the previous two decades’ total. Besides, 1.6 million more girls were not fully protected against human papillomavirus (HPV) in 2020 from the previous year.

Last year, the Ministry of Health warned of the risk of measles due to a drop in childhood vaccine coverage, citing outbreaks in Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, West Pokot and Tana River, among other counties. It said only one out of every five children was immunised against measles and rubella.

The massive increase in the number of unvaccinated children, the accumulation of vulnerable children to more than 2.1 million and Covid-19 have all contributed to exacerbating the situation.

As WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “This World Immunisation week is, therefore, essential to get immunisation back on track and launch catch-up campaigns to ensure everybody everywhere has access to life-saving vaccines.”

Reduces mortality

Immunisation is one of the most successful and cost-effective health interventions. The WHO says it prevents up to three million deaths every year and reduces morbidity and mortality safely and cost-effectively. It protects children and adults from vaccine-preventable diseases, preventing debilitating illness, disability and death.

Coupled with other interventions such as Vitamin A supplementation to boost the immune system, deworming medicine, growth monitoring and distribution of insecticide-treated nets to prevent malaria, immunisation is a major force for child survival, according to the WHO.

Furthermore, its benefits are increasingly being extended to adolescents and adults, providing protection against life-threatening diseases such as influenza, meningitis and adult cancers.

Vaccines also provide benefits such as lower medical costs and less time spent by parents and healthcare workers caring for sick children. These benefit families, communities and nations through improved education, economic growth and poverty reduction.

We cannot afford to drop our guard. There are three ways we can step up efforts to increase vaccine penetration and reach the unreached. One is to improve education and communication about the benefits of vaccinations. There is a need to reassure mothers, for example, that health facilities are still safe to visit and will not expose them to Covid-19.

The second involves establishment of fixed immunisation clinics in low-income areas to bring services closer to those who need them the most. That should then be accompanied by a public awareness campaign about their existence and significance.

Thirdly, all stakeholders must consider establishing mobile immunisation clinics, particularly in the most marginalised communities, to ensure that they are not left behind.

Lastly, and critically, as the leaders of tomorrow, children’s ability to protect the future for us all depends on what we do today to secure their rights. We cannot afford to drop the ball.