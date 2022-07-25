It’s time for the youth to vie for political seats

Emmanuel Embelenzi, 21, is possibly one of the youngest persons vying for a political seat in the coming general elections. He is vying for an MCA seat in Ukia Ward, Makueni County. This should be a key progress indicator as far as the place of youth in politics is concerned.

For the longest time now, the youth have questioned their significance in active governance as well as decision-making in the country. They feel like they are being left out and that their political capabilities are being downplayed.

Having young people such as Emmanuel in Parliament would mean the cry of the youth will be heard. This is because most young people have felt the effects of being sidelined first-hand and as such, the need to attend to these issues will be reflected in their manifestos.

Unemployment is at the top of the many challenges facing the youth in Kenya today. When it took the reins of power in 2013, the Jubilee government promised to create a million jobs every year for the youths. Ten years later, the level of unemployment remains high in the country.

“They’re (the youth) even questioning why they need to go to school when all the jobs are being dished out to the elderly,” said Emmanuel, who aims to reinstate the hope of his fellow youth, if elected.

With youthful leaders in Parliament and in county assemblies, motions on issues affecting their peers, including unemployment and drug and substance abuse as well as sports, entertainment and the arts will get the attention they long deserve.

This is because most of these young passionate and vibrant aspirants have the interests of the youth at heart. Given a chance, they would be the change drivers so much needed to liberate our youth.