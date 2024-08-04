It’s time for Gen Z to change, create a leadership structure

They say anything in politics is possible. Sometimes incredible far-reaching developments which are completely unpredicted or unexpected, do happen. The Gen-Z have taken Kenyan by surprise. Triggered by rejection of the unpopular President Ruto’s oppressive confiscatory tax bill, the Gen-Z have unleashed an unprecedented political whirlwind against the political culture of corruption, oppression, lies, ethnicity, poverty, and institutional decay, which have bedeviled multi-party democracy in Kenya.

They have been celebrated at home and abroad for the fearlessness, vitality, passion and inner-fire, with which they have confronted the Kenyan authorities for kleptocracy, corruption, abuse of human rights, police brutality, widespread poverty and unemployment, distorted budget priorities, and accumulation of unpayable debts. Gen-Z see Kenyan politics as a morally barren space, a criminal syndicate of fraud, deceit and eternal trickery for looting helpless Kenyans.

In his book Held Together by Pins: Liberal Democracy Under Siege, Tatah Mentan expresses similar sentiments. He says the so-called celebration of democracy in Africa is a mere celebration of money and immortalisation of mammon. Privileged criminals, political hoodlums, and all manner of fraudsters have captured the organs and processes of government and used them to perpetrate greed and avarice at the expense of the masses. He calls upon African intellectuals to relaunch a struggle for cleansing and rejuvenating democracy.

This is exactly what the Gen-Z are doing in Kenya. They want a radical sweep of the old order and a new beginning for Kenya. They don't want the recycled old guard. They don't want half -hearted reforms. They have seen so many elite pacts, broken promises, and cycles of endless unfinished reforms. The more things seem to change, the more they remain the same. Gen-Z want a total overhaul of the system now. They want a radical, abrupt, and dramatic change, similar to a social revolution.

Revolution

The question haunting us is, Is it possible? What is the strategy? What is the end game? And What are its possible consequences?

Historically, all the revolutions and struggles for reform, including the 1848 revolutions in Europe, the Russian Revolution, the Chinese revolution and the Cuban revolution, were products of the youth. Even the struggle for multiparty democracy in Kenya was largely a product of the Young Turks who had rejected the one-party system and wanted to overthrow it.

The lessons of the past can inform the future trajectory of the Gen-Z revolution. It is essentially the old question of means determining the ends. The old order which the Gen-Z are seeking to replace is deeply entrenched with a vast network of security forces, politicians, cronies, businessmen and a widely accepted culture of money politics. It has the capacity to reorganise itself and fight back for its own survival. We cannot underestimate the capacity of the political elite to regroup and close ranks when faced with an external threat. It has happened in this country many times before. Recent appointments of the opposition into government is a clear testament that an entrenched system cannot be swept away overnight.

The Gen-Z struggle is dauntless, faceless, formless, and leaderless. It is not enough to passionately wish and volunteer for change. No entrenched political system has been removed from power through ad hoc spontaneous volunteer activism, however passionate. As the recent experience in Sudan shows, popular youth struggles with organizational feebleness are short-lived, and usually end up in failure and tragedy. As we speak there is civil war and a severe humanitarian crisis in Sudan. The intellectuals who led the struggle against Bashir’s dictatorship are dead, in jail or in exile. The country is worse off after the revolution.

Without a clear leadership and organization, the Gen-Z movement is likely to be a short-lived insurrection which only scratches the surface of the status quo. We hope this will not be a temporary wave like the quail farming which engulfed Kenyans a few years ago.

After two decades of multipartism, time is now ripe for the renewal and rejuvenation of Kenya’s democracy, and review of our socioeconomic system. Kenyans want change, but they want an orderly peaceful change, within the confines of the Constitution. The primary actors in that struggle will be our youth. It is a project which will require leadership, planning, mobilisation, resources, hard work and engagement with other interests in our society. If our experience of the 1990s is anything to go by, the energies and ideas of the Gen-Z could be injected into such a project through a political party and the framework of political participation provided for under Article 38 of our Constitution.