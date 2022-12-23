It’s time for dads to become strategic in dad-hood roles

Haven’t we been socialised to believe that dads often show up for their children to discipline, to chasten, to correct more firmly than moms can do, and to provide all that a family needs to have?

Sadly, many a times, dad is usually incited to take up some of these roles; particularly that of a disciplinarian. When he does, he goes to extremes, and does not get this role right.

As such, children hold the opinion that though their daddy is not a friend, their mom is not only understanding but also a selfless and loving parent. However, dads can too avoid these unfortunate scenarios by becoming strategic in their roles as father.

First, fathers need to know that they cannot buy their children’s loyalty with goodies and money for a long time. Soon their children will outgrow the teddy-bear age, the fries stage and begin to make bigger demands that are hard to fulfill.

Secondly, it is irrefutable that as children grow older, they begin to seek emotional connection, abhor physical and verbal punishments, and expect more counseling, attention and value time with their dad better than material presents.

Thirdly, dads should learn how risky it is to invest for their children instead of investing in their children. Every dad accumulates wealth and resources enough to feed their children and their grandchildren. Interestingly, as they do this, they miss time and great opportunities to bond with their children simply because they are “mindful of their future”.

Fourthly, dads should cancel the narrative that an African man ought not to get to their houses at dusk. It is saddening to hear dads saying that they do not want to get to their houses the same time “that the herders drive the cattle to their sheds at dusk”!

Fifthly, dads should ensure that their spouses do not vilify them by way of threatening their children through invoking daddy’s name. It is not right to associate daddy with pain, physical or emotional.

Lastly, dads should realise that at the end of the day, the quality of relationships they established during their heydays will count. Some men have had it too rough at old age; abandoned by their spouse, their children and lacking a true friend with whom to confide.



