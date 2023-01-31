It's time for a paradigm shift in dealing with banditry

Banditry is a problem that Kenya has faced for a very long time and it seems not to go away and worsens with every passing day. The question that the victims keep on asking is, when will they start living in peace like everyone else in the republic?

There are myriad reasons for this sad state of affairs where lives are lost and animals are carted away. The government has tried to deal with the problem without a sustainable solution. The use of force to quell the bandits has not borne fruit and now some security consultants are questioning the efficacy of this strategy.

Small arms proliferation continues to be the fuel that maintains this conflagration. However, the history of armament, especially in the affected areas is problematic. This is because dealing in arms in these communities is something that predates the independence of the republic and thus cannot be solved by the piecemeal disarmament exercises conducted by the government whenever there is a flare-up.

Porous border

It seems that a new strategy to deal with the many arms that are circulating in affected regions is required. Porous Kenya’s border with Somalia is something that we have to keep on worrying about.

Until there is a way of effectively manning the border, the movement of small arms will continue and so will the violence that continues to waste away many people.

Banditry seems to thrive in some sort of vacuum. The sessional paper number ten that consigned northern Kenya to the periphery with regard to economic development will haunt us for a while.

There seems to be an educational gap to be filled in this region and it has been occasioned by that policy. The fact that there are many young people who are engaging in banditry presupposes that many youths do not attend school in Northern Kenya and other bandit-affected areas.

At a time when the government is propagating a 100 per cent transition to high school, this is a deplorable state to obtain. The solution to banditry has to start with a slow but gradual repair of the state of education in the region. There may even be some need for affirmative action.

The government also ought to prioritise security infrastructure projects in the affected areas to facilitate coordination and ease of communication in responding to flare-ups and even facilitating intelligence gathering.

At the same time, we must invigorate the communal methods of cultivating peace in these areas. Together with the nyumba kumi concept of policing, the courts ought to push for an alternative dispute resolution mechanism so as to improve inter-communal relations in affected areas.

Road races

Advocacy has to go a notch higher in an effort to quell banditry. Events such as the one initiated by athletics star Tegla Loroupe have to be invigorated. They could take the form of road races, festivals, and so on. The warring communities have to be engaged in some form of activity that endeavours to unite them.

The idea of irrigating most parts of the region has to take priority. Most bandits are in it to earn a living. You can imagine the transformation that will occur when we turn most of the barren land into arable land.

Obviously, there will be less need for banditry and the youth in the affected areas will thrive without the need to stir violence. It is encouraging that the government is thinking of doing just that by putting more land on irrigation, though, this should be a long-term measure that aspires to progressively put the whole of ASAL areas under irrigation. It has been done elsewhere and it can also work here.

The weakest link to this menace is the politicians. It is appalling to learn that politicians and businessmen are at the centre of banditry in Kenya. Politicians must find other ways of mobilising their supporters.

It is disheartening to know that the leaders whom citizens are relying on for peaceful coexistence and development are the ones fanning the flames of banditry.