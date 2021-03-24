It’s the state’s responsibility to protect whistleblowers, witnesses

Hill Plaza

Hill Plaza, Nairobi, where the NLC deputy director for communications Jennifer Itumbi Wambua is said to have been last seen at a parking lot before she went missing. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Rose Mwaura

Chairperson

Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya

What you need to know:

  • In Kenya, anybody who stands in the way of corruption risks being dealt with ruthlessly by the corruption machinery.
  • Prosecution of fraud cases can only succeed on the strength of whistleblowers and prosecution witnesses.

The murder of Jennifer Wambua, the National Land Commission (NLC) deputy director of communications and journalist, who reportedly went missing on March 12 only for her body to be found later, highlights the mortal danger that whistleblowers and state prosecution witnesses face in Kenya and globally.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.