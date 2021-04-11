It’s the dawn of an era as Tanzania restores diplomatic ties with Kenya

The enduring cooperation between Kenya and Tanzania — particularly in trade, security, education, agriculture and energy — dates to the initial East African Community in 1967.

The two neighbours are connected by road and rail and massive resources have been allocated to upgrade and maintain the infrastructure. But in the past five years, their trade ties have been tepid with each country trying to outshine the other. They were entangled in trade restrictions that could have degenerated into a diplomatic spat.

The late President John Pombe Magufuli had severed most avenues of bilateral relations. Recall when he burnt chicks imported from Kenya under the pretext of controlling avian flu and auctioned 1,300 cows belonging to Kenyan herders. All these painted Tanzania as spoiling for a fight with Kenya.

Tanzania has rather been hostile to Kenya. They have banned imports of Kenyan milk and blocked maize traders from Zambia en route to Kenya from transiting through the country.

Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority’s (TFDA) demanded that all Kenyan exports register, relabel and retest goods certified by Kenya Bureau and Standards (Kebs).

Additionally, Dar es Salaam disregarded the EAC Common Market Protocol that calls for free movement of locally manufactured goods by retaining 25 per cent import duty of Kenyan confectioneries, citing the use of imported industrial sugar.

Jostle for influence

It also levied a similar tariff on Kenya’s edible oils. The latest spat was when the Magufuli regime locked out our national carrier, Kenya Airways, after Nairobi blacklisted Tanzania for non-compliance with the WHO’s Covid-19 regulations.

In a jostle for economic influence, each has sought to be the regional transit hub. Kenya, however, seems to have the upper hand in terms of infrastructural development with a road network twice as long as Tanzania’s — 160,886km and 86,472km, respectively. Kenya is also the regional economic giant with gross domestic product (GDP) of Sh11 trillion and a GDP per capita of Sh227,441; Tanzania’s is Sh7 trillion and Sh121,179, respectively.

Their access to the Indian Ocean gives both an edge over their landlocked neighbours, whose goods have to transit through either the Mombasa or Dar ports. But it is such advantages that should strengthen the ties between the two countries.

That they were both colonised by the British, they should work at more bilateral collaboration rather than the current cut-throat competition at luring landlocked Uganda by independently building modern rail and petroleum networks.

The relationship between Tanzania and Kenya is mutually beneficial. As such, the paradigm has to shift to more collaborative and integrated bilateral relations and trade.

But Tanzania seems to be moving away from its reluctance to participate in matters of EAC and other regional bodies where it is a member. It has been feted for advocating the use of Kiswahili as an official language at the UN and brokering peace in Burundi.

Kenya’s political goodwill

It is quickly playing catch-up with Kenya with its homogenous socio-political system that has ensured sustainable peace and stability, which has allowed its economy to grow.

However, things are beginning to finally look up: President Samia Suluhu Hassan is, clearly, committed to strengthening regional ties, especially with other EAC member states.

That President Uhuru Kenyatta was the only East African president at Dr Magufuli’s state funeral was an expression of Kenya’s political goodwill with Tanzania.

President Suluhu has highlighted the need for regional cooperation and strong ties as a means of fast-tracking mutual economic advancement. She has always been Tanzania’s face of regional and international diplomacy, having represented Dr Magufuli in key regional and international forums, which makes it restoring the degrading Kenya-Tanzania bilateral relations almost effortless.

In a bid to show her commitment to build bridges and mend fences, President Suluhu has appointed technocrats and experts in diplomacy at the helm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and EAC. Kenya has always wanted to work closely with its neighbours. The world is waiting.