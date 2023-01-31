It’s our duty to green cities

Rapid growth in industrialisation and population in the 20th Century has impacted the world in various ways. With rapid urbanisation owing to mushrooming industries and the construction of buildings, cities have become concrete jungles with tall buildings at every street corner. The environment has, hence, lost its greenery.

With the drastic climatic changes, architects should create green cities to restore the imbalance from the extreme use of harmful substances. Nairobi is ranked the greenest and among the cleanest cities in Africa. Let’s maintain or even improve that.

Spend time together

First, have community gardens. Such parks in every ward would work as interactive spaces for people to meet and spend time together. Secondly, green the buildings. Adding vegetation on rooftops and balconies will not only green the city but also bring psychological benefits. Thirdly, initiate smart energy policies for an eco-friendly environment.

Fourth, encouraging cycling. The population increase has led to the addition of cars in cities, thus more emission of harmful gases into the environment. Creating cycling lanes and encouraging people to use bicycles will keep the city green and the user healthy. Fifth, think urban forestry. Trees and other plants in urban settings improve the environment.

Public transport

Sixth, have efficient public transport. Car transport has become very common worldwide. But it causes traffic jams and releases harmful gases into the environment. Efficient public transport can cure that.

Seventh, practice the three Rs: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. That will help keep the city green and the environment eco-friendly.

God created a beautiful earth and, therefore, it was our responsibility to protect it so as to live in an eco-friendly environment free from harmful gases.