It’s democratic to postpone elections

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta casts his vote in the presidential elections of October 26, 2017 at Mutomo Primary School in Kiambu County.

Cotu boss Francis Atwoli

By  Francis Atwoli

Secretary-General

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Kenya)

What you need to know:

  • A year to the August 2022 elections, the recruitment four IEBC commissioners is yet to be concluded.
  • There are also several election management-related Bills before Parliament that should be passed into law before the next elections.

Holding elections regularly is a seminal feature of all democratic states, like Kenya. However, the decision to conduct elections as laid out in the text of the law is never cast in stone because there are, indeed, democratic reasons for postponing an election. Often, these are informed by the effects of holding the election on related features central to the democratic process, such as election integrity and right to life.

