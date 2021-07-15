It’s democratic to postpone elections

Holding elections regularly is a seminal feature of all democratic states, like Kenya. However, the decision to conduct elections as laid out in the text of the law is never cast in stone because there are, indeed, democratic reasons for postponing an election. Often, these are informed by the effects of holding the election on related features central to the democratic process, such as election integrity and right to life.

Political scientist Toby S. James and Sead Alihodzic show in “When is it right to postpone an election? Elections during natural disasters, Covid-19, and Emergency Situations” the difference between “power grab” by autocrats by not holding an election and genuine causes for not doing it.

The genuine cause they give is crisis postponement — like the parliamentary elections in Egypt in 2013 and Macedonia in 2016, when a constitutional court dissolved parliament; transitional, like in Nepal and Tunisia, which adopted a new democratic constitution before a general election; technical delays, like the 2019 Nigerian presidential elections, due to logistics and operational concerns; death of a candidate, common in parliamentary systems; nullified elections, like in Kenya and Malawi, where elections are cancelled and fresh ones called over the integrity of the process; and, finally, humanitarian, which this article talks about at length.

Covid-19, imminent post-election violence, natural disaster and anything posing a threat to human life, are enough to postpone any election. And this forms the premise upon which I anchor my arguments on why the 2022 General Election should, and can, be postponed.

Post-election violence

Instructively, my support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is not out of thin air: I believe that its proposals will greatly improve the country’s political stability. As expected, the response to my proposal has been furious and hard-hitting from both the political leadership and civil society. These individuals have gone full throttle to lecture me on the Constitution without looking critically at my point.

But the Constitution is not an end in itself: This political document is a breathing one that many times doesn’t take into account certain future eventualities and societal realities. For instance, considering the Chief Justice advised the President to dissolve Parliament and that there is a case in court to that effect, what if the Head of State did it and IEBC is not “properly” constituted and the commissioners must be vetted by the same MPs to conduct an election? Or elections are two weeks away and more than half of the IEBC commissioners resign?

Be that as it may, memories of the 2007/2008 post-election violence are fresh and many Kenyans who were affected by it are still bitter that justice was not given. I am among those with very dark and traumatising memories of the violence; that is why I’m passionate about it. A shop steward from Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU), of which I am general secretary, was beheaded in a Naivasha flower farm while on a call with me.

I would lead a team of over 30 members of Cotu’s executive board in early February 2008 in a meeting with then-President Mwai Kibaki at State House and also former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Orange House to inform them that Kenyans were dying, in huge numbers, and the country was going the Rwanda way if both stuck to their hard stance. In the two meetings, I also called for power-sharing between the two to calm the tension and imminent civil war.

Not prepared for an election

These events shaped my — and Cotu’s — involvement and perception of elections and our politics. For instance, in May 2017, I led a team of 10 Cotu executive board members in a five-hour meeting with the IEBC commissioners led by the chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and called on them to conduct a credible and transparent election to avoid a repeat of 2007/2008.

And now, a year to the August 2022 elections, the recruitment four IEBC commissioners is yet to be concluded. Equally, there are several election management-related Bills before Parliament that should be passed into law before the next elections to guarantee a seamless, transparent and credible election. The fact of the matter is that, over and above the possibility of a repeat of 2007/2008, Kenya is not prepared for an election. At least, IEBC is not prepared for it.

But much more importantly, we haven’t dealt with those things that make us fight after every five years: Winner take all, as well as inequality. And that is why the BBI is important. Many times, we tend to forget why the BBI came in. Surprisingly, even the courts and lawyers sometimes miss the point. The ‘Handshake’, and thus BBI, was a catharsis that prevented the imminent collapse of Kenya as we know it.

The BBI was to come in and cure these two problems since, with an expanded government, inequality will be dealt with and, with the office of the opposition, the problem of winner take all would also have been dealt with. Unless we deal with these two first, let’s not go to the 2022 elections.

Let’s take caution.