It is wrong to think private schools don’t pay tax at all

The title and content of the opinion article “Bring Private Schools into the Tax Bracket” (DN, Dec. 13) erroneously stated that private schools are not taxed and brazenly suggested that they “be brought into the tax bracket”. This is unnecessarily sensational at a time when the tax burden is a matter of national interest and discussion.

Privately owned schools also pay income tax out of any profits derived from the business—as corporate income tax at the rate of 30 per cent (for schools registered as private limited liability companies); personal income tax per the graduated scale, usually 30-35 per cent for sole proprietorships; or turnover tax at three per cent—in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act. They do not enjoy any special income tax rate, nor are they exempt from income tax.

A regulated sector, education is largely formalised as the Ministry of Education requires registration as a business prior to issuing a licence. With Business Registration Services having been linked with KRA, most registered businesses have a taxpayer PIN. That automatically places the businesses within the purview of KRA, requiring compliance on filing of income tax returns, as well as PAYE and all other taxes for their employees.

The writer seems to have misconstrued ax laws. He could have intended to say that educational services (provided by pre-primary, primary or secondary schools; technical colleges or universities; or by adult education, vocational training or technical education institutions) are not subject to Value Added Tax (VAT)”; that is, the school fees invoice does not include a 16 per cent VAT charge.

But he so clearly states that “The good motive to incentivise investors to complement government efforts in providing affordable education to all without discrimination”. Eureka! This exemption is crucial. Educational services, like all other rights under Article 43(1) of the Constitution, is exempt from VAT. The others include healthcare, sanitation, residential housing, food items and water services. Subjecting them to VAT will adversely impact their accessibility and affordability. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure these rights are enhanced.

Unlike many other economic sectors, education services are not just a “business”; they are the fulfilment and attainment of a most basic human right—to education. I shall not reiterate here all the international treaties and domestic laws that affirm this right. But Unesco says it is “...a right that works to raise men and women out of poverty, level inequalities and ensure sustainable development”.

Additionally, Art. 55(a) states that “the State shall take measures, including affirmative action programmes, to ensure that the youth access relevant education and training”.So, the VAT exemption on education services is not a luxury scheme but affirmative action on the part of the government.

The writer did not raise the issue of schools that are registered as charitable entities. But for clarity, our laws allow that—for public benefit like alleviation of poverty, advancement of religion or advancement of education. Their tax exemption, however, is upon application to and approval by KRA. Besides, the Companies Act prohibits the sharing of profits within a not-for-profit entity.

That said, I am tempted to address the claims of money laundering but shall not as they are mere allegations not backed by any factual findings. I am guided by a trite principle in law—he who alleges must prove. However, Kenya has recently amended the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (Pocamla). The processes under this Act are watertight to guard against money laundering practices.

Lastly, at Paragraph 51 of the Medium-Term Revenue Strategy shared by National Treasury in September, a proposal was fronted to reconsider the VAT exemption on services offered in schools that are not directly related to education, such as swimming. ln the upcoming financial year, therefore, expect to see related proposals.

While I support the government’s move to raise higher revenues, this should not be at the cost of gains made as a country and, definitely, not at the cost of limiting such basic human rights. Measures aimed at expanding the tax base within the informal sector may be more appropriate and will create an opportunity for enhanced formalisation of businesses, therefore increasing tax compliance across the board.



