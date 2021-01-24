It is time we slayed boda boda dragon

All developing countries world over are grappling with massive youth unemployment and positive engagement of the idle majority who graduate cyclically from institutions of higher learning.

So, when the boda boda sector emerged in Kenya, it was a godsend for many. It coincided with many political manifestoes which had promised to solve the employment conundrum for Kenya’s youth.

Even President Uhuru Kenyatta, not to be left behind in gaining mileage, threw his government’s support to the Sh980 million-a-day, 1.2 million-strong industry to ensure its foothold in the informal employment sector.

But boda bodas cyclists have been on the spot for proliferating crime in Kenyan towns. CCTV footage in many incidents has captured the riders acting as getaway drivers after muggings, murder and purse snatching crime incidents.

They have been spotted riding lawlessly in motorcades, in their numbers, riding against traffic on busy highways and ‘panya routes’ to evade the Covid-19 movement restrictions, escorting condoning politicians to exacerbate public protests.

Motor vehicles

They burn motor vehicles and assault hapless drivers when not haranguing ladies they deem to be indecently dressed. They are a law unto themselves. And a danger to the rest of us.

In an incident in Nairobi that went viral on social media, boda boda riders decided to be the enforcers of security, assigners of culpability and executioners of ‘suspected thugs’. They reportedly pursued suspected criminals, intercepted them, vandalised their vehicle before overpowering the police and thoroughly beating up the suspects. By God’s grace, nobody died.

This behoves the tricky aspect of lawfulness in boda boda operations. The authorities should fast-track the regulation and registration of boda boda operators in a bid to ensure accountability for their public conduct. And the law applied to them the way it is done to the rest of us.

