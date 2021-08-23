It is time to end hesitancy and take Covid jab

When Covid-19 hit the world in 2020, one of the hottest topics around the pandemic was the need for a vaccine for this disease that has a huge impact on human health and economies.

And deliverance arrived this year in the form of a vaccine. Since mid-February, seven Covid-19 vaccines have been rolled out with vulnerable sectors of the community prioritised for vaccination.

But although a safe and effective vaccine holds the greatest promise for resolving the pandemic, hesitancy to accept vaccines is common globally. A situational report by the Ministry of Health shows only two per cent of Kenyans have been vaccinated.

The government is conducting inoculation free of charge, targeting at least 10 million adults by the end of the year. As at August 17, a total of 2,154,825 vaccines had been administered countrywide — 1,393,905 first doses and 760,920 second doses. The proportion of fully vaccinated adults is 2.8 per cent.

Side-effects

An Africa CDC survey in 15 countries last year found that while 79 per cent of respondents would take the Covid-19 jab, vaccine hesitancy ranged from four to 38 per cent due to widespread concerns about safety, side-effects and effectiveness.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has outlined the three Cs of vaccine hesitancy: Complacency, convenience and confidence. We could also add a fourth: Culture. Getting the vaccine is, therefore, a powerful step in taking charge of your health.

Developers of the Covid-19 vaccines do not cut corners on testing for safety and efficacy. The government and WHO have assured us that the vaccines were made using processes that have been developed and tested over many years, and which are designed to make and thoroughly test vaccines quickly in case of an infectious disease pandemic.

It’s time for soul-searching about the Covid-19 vaccine if you’ve ever been vaccinated against chickenpox, flu, hepatitis A and B, measles, mumps, polio, rotavirus, rubella, tetanus or whooping cough and enjoy not having the diseases.

Strict restrictions

Vaccines work with your immune system; so, it will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. By themselves, the Covid-19 vaccines cannot shorten the pandemic but will enable us to progress to a ‘new normal’ without the current strict restrictions.

They can only work when communities agree to receive them. As more people continue to receive the vaccine, we might reach herd immunity, which means the spread of the virus becomes unlikely.

The combination of getting the jab and following the Ministry of Health protocols to protect yourself and others provides the best protection. Ending the pandemic will stop the growing negative impact it has on education, economy, healthcare and countless other activities of a functioning society.