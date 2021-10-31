It is time the world walked the talk on climate change

For the next two weeks, the eyes of the world will be trained on Glasgow as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP26) takes place.

The stakes are high. The science on climate change is clear; humanity is on red alert. It is critical to limit global warming to under 1.5 degrees Celcius. If not, we will suffer more extreme weather events and Africa, as most of the global south, despite being least responsible for global warming, will bear the brunt of its consequences.

While the critical focus of COP26 could be on the big emitters in the developed world, Africa’s voice must be heard since the role of the continent’s natural capital will be a critical component of a sustainable future. It is African economies and populations that will be growing fastest over the coming decades. It is Africa that will provide the rare earth metals and elements essential in the production of photovoltaic cells and to green technology.

Africa holds 60 per cent of the world’s non-productive arable land and over 650 million square kilometres of forest cover in the Congo Basin and elsewhere that act as global carbon sinks. It has huge potential for solar and wind generation — like Lake Turkana Wind, one of its biggest.

If the post-COP26 world will be powered by renewable energy, green industry and sustainable agriculture, then Africa’s potential to trade some of its unutilised carbon ceiling in exchange for funding to develop infrastructure and additional forest cover is critical not only to it but to averting what is becoming humanity’s defining existential threat of the 21st Century.

Household air pollution

Too often, Africa’s role at COP has been seen as peripheral. Glasgow cannot be the COPs of the past. While Africa may not yield the influence of the G7, it has the potential to inspire the world with a new vision for a green future and Kenya is a showcase.

Kenya is one of very few countries that generate more than 92 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources. It has Africa’s largest geothermal plants and wind power plants, decades-long investments in hydroelectric power and innovative use of solar and mini hydro-powered small and microgrid solutions.

It plans more investment towards 100 per cent renewable energy, targeted for long before 2030. This is being exported with KenGen’s investment in joint geothermal ventures in Ethiopia and Djibouti and Kenya’s participation in the East Africa Power Pool, aimed at the whole region generating, sharing and using renewable energy.

Another critical area where Kenya is leading the world is in reducing household air pollution. That is the predominant form of air pollution in emerging markets, largely driven by the use of charcoal, firewood and kerosene for cooking. Not only does that produce carbon and other pollutants, it has severe effects on the health of women and children, the most exposed to fumes from the smoke. Furthermore, the deforestation caused by the burning of firewood and charcoal compounds climate change by depleting the carbon sinks.

Dependence of fossil fuels

Kenya has committed to having 100 per cent clean cooking by 2028 reducing air pollution, saving lives and saving our forests. We are doing this by using policy to incentivise the use of clean cooking fuels such as LPG and encourage innovative solutions likebio-ethanol cooking solutions from KOKO Networks, whereby 250,000 households cook with clean fuel produced from the by-products of sugarcane — which also gives farmers an extra income.

Beyond technical solutions is a strong comprehensive legal and policy framework that ensures the development policy is part of the climate strategy. The Constitution guarantees the citizens the right to a clean and healthy environment.

Furthermore, the Climate Change Act 2016 gives the legal framework to a whole of government approach to climate change. This is reflected in Kenya’s development policies — such as energy, agriculture and waste management. This is critical if countries are going to live up to their commitment on global warming.

Kenya is also exploring utility scale storage to further reduce dependence of fossil fuels and allow for increased utilisation of renewable energy. Recent reforms in the distribution of electricity will deliver improved reliability in the electricity grid and have the potential to reduce the use of off-grid fossil fuel generators and further advance our objective of a 100 per cent renewable power sector. We are also keen and encouraging an accelerated move to e-mobility and replicating the leapfrog transition experienced in mobile telephony and mobile money.

At COP26, let all nations, particularly the developed ones, walk the talk and move beyond rhetoric: Reaffirm the commitments, give traction to pledges and rise to the call of history to save humanity. This takes a particularly sharp urgency against the imperative to build back better, and faster, after the ravages that Covid-19 has visited on the world, particularly on the developing countries.