It is time the world walked the talk on climate change

Patricia Espinosa

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Mexican politician Patricia Espinosa, attends a joint press conference during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31, 2021, on the first day of the conference.


 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Monica Juma

What you need to know:

  • Africa, as most of the global south, despite being least responsible for global warming, will bear the brunt of its consequences.
  • Africa’s voice must be heard since the role of the continent’s natural capital will be a critical component of a sustainable future.

For the next two weeks, the eyes of the world will be trained on Glasgow as the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP26) takes place.

