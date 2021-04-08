It is the government’s duty toprotect citizens from dubious Covid-19 vaccines  

A syringe with the webpage of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease in the background.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Milan Kiplagat

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines in Kenya has attracted unnecessary controversy. Sadly, there has been endless politicking about vaccines after Deputy President William Ruto became the second Kenyan after prominent lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi to be injected with Russia’s Sputnik V.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.