It is possible to give all Kenyan children the jab

This year, African heads of state meeting in Addis Ababa to discuss some of the continent’s pressing challenges agreed on measures to get childhood immunisation back on track following the Covid-19 disruptions.

The resolutions are in line with the WHO’s theme for this year’s World Immunisation Week, “The Big Catch-Up,” which emphasises accelerating a return of life-saving immunisation to pre-pandemic levels.

At the peak of the pandemic, routine immunisation dropped sharply, resulting in a 16 per cent rise in the number of under-immunised children in Africa, said WHO. Unicef and WHO said half of the zero-dose and under-immunised children live in Africa. This was a wake-up call for our leaders.

Vaccines are a proven, reasonably priced and effective method of disease control. But there has been a decline in their perceived value since the start of Covid-19, says a Unicef report. Maybe that can be explained by the popularity of anti-vaxxer messaging during the Covid-19 jab rollout.

A combination of vaccine hesitancy, supply chain disruptions and increased strain on health systems resulted in 67 million children missing out on vaccination. As a result, the number of measles cases more than doubled and that of children paralysed by polio increased by 16 per cent from 2022 figures.

Unicef’s immunisation data show a slight reduction in coverage of key vaccines—including for TB, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio and other serious illnesses—in Kenya in the middle of the pandemic with the Health ministry saying 300,000 Kenyan infants miss critical vaccines every year.

The decline exposed weak points in our immunisation systems which result in periodic outbreaks of preventable deadly diseases. Since 2022, there have been reports of measles, whooping cough and rotavirus-based diarrhoea outbreaks in the country.

Ambitious target

WHO’s ambitious target includes 90 per cent coverage of essential vaccines by 2030 and halving the number of children who do not get the jab. Initiatives like the government-led periodic intensification of routine immunisation (Piri), to increase access to vaccines to improve last-mile coverage, should be expanded. These are often the only chance families in remote areas can get vaccines.

Efforts must be made to address the persistent bottlenecks in vaccine delivery systems. Besides improving vaccine availability, we must also reconsider the availability of human resources and supply chain factors to support immunisation efforts.

Consistent enlightenment on the importance of vaccines in saving lives will ensure public trust in the ability of immunisation to save lives. Stakeholders must continue to educate the public with paediatricians taking a leading role in the exercise.

Kenya can learn from countries that have maintained 90 per cent essential vaccine coverage through tough times. No doubt, with renewed political will, as demonstrated by the heads of state, and increased efforts by health sector stakeholders, the country’s vaccine coverage can be increased.