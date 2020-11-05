It is not too late to review universal health coverage

The concept of universal health coverage (UHC) crafted as part of the government’s “Big Four Agenda” follows many homegrown and international policy declarations which have formed the framework of our healthcare structure.

Their constant review and refinement is key. The system audits and ensuing data should inform health investments, resource allocation and spread.

UHC guarantees accessible and affordable health care to the majority without paying from the pocket at the point of service delivery: A game changer.

The recent launch and countrywide roll-out of UHC by the President at the Health Sector Inter-Governmental Forum on UHC confirmed the importance the government attaches to it — although the Council of Governors had castigated the event, citing challenges in the pilot phase by the four counties of Machakos, Isiolo, Nyeri and Kisumu.

Healthcare financing, heath information systems, essential medicines and commodities; service delivery; human resource for health (HRH); and leadership and governance have been identified as key to UHC success. The way these items are captured in the intergovernmental resolutions communicated from the UHC meeting call for a deeper reflection.

Integrity test

In regard to the first, the UHC mandate is heavily invested in National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), which have failed the integrity test as evidenced by corruption cases.

The award of the UHC mandate to them should have come after the promised review of the NHIF Act and streamlining of Kemsa.

The role of non-governmental players in healthcare, including the private sector health providers, has not been accounted for despite their vital role and unique position as business entities. The minimal consultations outside government depict UHC as a deal purely between the national and county governments, dispensing with other players.

This is despite evidence of mismanagement as exhibited by a plethora of industrial actions in counties.

Efforts to right this mistake through the formation of a Health Service Commission (HSC) as proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) seem to have been overtaken by events.

Besides, the proposal to have HSC as a constitutional body in the weight and fashion of TSC was rejected and it is relegated to an advisory role with little power on HRH.

The other underside was the inverted pyramid model of directing more attention to level IV- VI health facilities and even overseas referrals while underemphasising primary healthcare that encompasses community up to level III health activities, which are heavy on prevention and promotion. This will see most resources benefiting a few.

Lastly, lumping UHC as a legacy project at the tail-end of incumbency in a highly turbulent political ecosystem where succession is no guarantee to continuity does not auger well for its sustainability.

Dr Otara, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist, is senior lecturer at Egerton University and vice-president of Kenya Medical Association. amosotara@egerton.ac.ke.