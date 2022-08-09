It is high time climate risk talk was simplified

There is a global call to action for climate change solutions to protect the environment and improve livelihoods.

Progress is steered through universal frameworks such as the Paris Agreement, Sustainable Development Goals and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Locally, greater focus has been on financial institutions and SMEs to design and consume financial and consumer products aligned with sustainability.

And many sustainability strategies by businesses are tailored to persuade investors that adopting eco-friendly processes will result in cost reduction, profits and resilience.

But away from climate summit buzz words, compliance requirements and sustainability reporting by companies, we need to interrogate and improve climate risk mitigation strategies.

For instance, there is a need to adequately explain to all key environmental stakeholders the grim reality that climate change portends—and to consistently ensure that mwananchi’s understanding of the impact of climate change supports the implementation of solutions.

Survival

Specialists suggest that an individual human being’s deeds are inadequate to have an impact on the universal threat presented by climate change.

But being residents of Planet Earth makes every one of us an important participant in the sustainability and climate risk discussion.

After all, it is our existence and survival at stake.

It is vital to simplify the conversation so that we understand the link between environmental dilapidation and the increased cost of food and basic commodities, upsurge in non-communicable diseases and extreme weather conditions—all threats to our lives.

The dialogue should extend to influence day-to-day decisions and consumption patterns that reduce emissions.

It is time to accept that some of the climate protection decisions by governments, organisations and individuals will not always result in financial gain but are choices we must take as we intend to continue inhabiting the earth.