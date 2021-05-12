It is about time we undeified varsity degrees

Education CS George Magoha recently released KCSE examination results. But while this is a ceremony that has been running for eons, the palpable tension and anticipation that normally imbues the air prior to the day seems to increase with every passing year. This is mainly because society has held on to a dogmatic deification of university degrees.

Society has been conditioned that a university education equals success and that failure to attain it leads to failure in life. Exam irregularities have become less of a one-party endeavour — student only — and more of a tripartite affair. Teachers and parents have joined the party, acquiring purloined exam materials in a bid to help their students to join university.

It is bad enough that students have to bear such immense pressure to cope with a deluded system. Worse, contrary to popular belief that is constantly fed to these young adults, a university degree does not guarantee success in life. The obsession with degrees has reduced universities to ‘degree factories’ and deposed them of their roles as research institutions meant to offer solutions to society’s incessant problems. With the credential inflation, there are more graduates without employment than a decade ago.

Essence of schooling

Our education system has, over the years, transformed into a theoretical juggernaut. Countries like France and Australia have demystified the essence of schooling by offering an alternative through the dual system of apprenticeship — on-the-job training. But schooling in Kenya has remained impersonal; students graduate without tangible skills to manoeuvre the competitive and transformative job market.

Mark Twain said, “Don’t let your schooling interfere with your education.” It is time we embraced our children’s uniqueness and focused on their strengths rather than put them through an unfair system that favours some abilities and upholds credentials over skills. One’s strength could be in fields that don’t need a university education but vocational training.