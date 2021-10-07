It is about time we tried out new leadership styles

To be a woman, it seems, is to be in a near-constant bargaining state, irrespective of the circumstances. That begins in childhood, where girls have to decide to school seriously by ignoring biological excitement and successfully navigating puberty, adolescence, early relationships that bloom from the spark of youthfulness.

In adulthood leadership, women must fight to protect their personal integrity, self-esteem and visions of growth. Then they must protect the flame of family union as they run for elective office.

The women who dare to vie for apex leadership are confronted by unfounded accusations and often judged harshly. If they continue to act aggressively, new charges appear and most of them end up compromised. Tokenism posts as deputies or nominated MPs, senators and the like are doled out to them.

And this often comes with no regard to the woman’s economic policy credentials, academic or professional abilities or even political networking skills.

In most of our communities, women grew up under an aggressive patriarchy. There is an unconscious gender bias against women as a source of credible voices. Let us judge on the basis of historical work profile, sustainable work on the ground, ethics, integrity, and respect for collaborative work.

During the 2022 General Election, it is even more critical than ever to reject promissory notes from politicians. Resources are limited. Leaders must create and sustain unassailable economic models while reducing financial reliance on the exchequer and wean communities of overreliance on donors.

Gender parity

It is time to end politics of an entrenched corruption catechism where people receive handouts then live a decade of regret having been bought out.

This Parliament ends its term with a gender parity that contravenes the Constitution. Economic modelling from the McKinsey Global Institute suggests that advancing women’s equality could boost global growth, improving prospects for entire populations.

Women are wired to think collaboratively, with collegiality and teamwork. Unlike men who have large uncensored egos, women usually do not take the full glory of leadership. This then creates the effect of an aura of empowerment for many specialised personnel. This naturally provides a sweeping chime of strength to the woman leader.

Angela Merkel has been Germany’s Chancellor for 16 years. Hillary Clinton lost elections either because America was not ready for a woman president or due to the opponent’s propaganda machine.

Women hold just 26.1per cent of 35,500 parliamentary seats in 156 counties. Kenya is at a critical moment to shift course and accelerate its constructive change by trying this kind of power. Leadership must show how it has invested domestically in tried and tested county economic models that work.