It is a struggle for recognition and inclusivity

Every March 1, millions of people worldwide who make a living from collecting, sorting ,recycling and selling waste materials collected from dumpsites and households connect to celebrate one day — Global Waste Picker’s Day —after 364 days of struggle without being formally recognised.

Most encounter stigma and harassment in their line of duty, yet they’re the unsung heroes of the recycling world. How can we ensure their work does not go unrecognised or unrewarded?

Viewed as a minority

In Kenya, inclusion is a major challenge. Waste pickers are viewed as a minority. They suffer discrimination by not being invited to public debates on policymaking in the sector, making them to remain uninformed and easily manipulated by brokers in the recycling industry.

Without a formally recognised coalition, their voice remains unheard and they can;t negotiate for better working conditions.

To realise updated nationally determined contributors, the implementation of waste management should be tasked to waste pickers and county governments to formulate policies on zero waste and job creation in the industry.

Fights for territory

But what would happen if waste pickers formed an alliance?

That would end and reduce the increasing fights for territory at the dumpsite and integrate them into the circular economy with one voice, recognition and inclusivity.

The circular economy in Kenya will be successful if waste pickers are recognised like any other professionals and given a chance in national dialogue for they reuse, repair and minimise use of resource inputs and, at the end, provide raw materials for the manufacturing industry.