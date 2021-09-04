Issues national insurance policy must focus on

The National Treasury Cabinet Secretary has done well to initiate the National Insurance Policy (NIP) draft. This has been the missing ladder in the underwriting industry. I concur with the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), as reported in the Daily Nation on August 25, that the sector needs a radical change for effective management.

First, the IRA needs a complete overhaul right from its board composition down to its functionality. The IRA board should be all-inclusive, with nominees competitively sourced from the relevant sectors.

The well-performing regulatory authorities that have taken this route include Communication Authority of Kenya, Competition Authority of Kenya, Kenya Revenue Authority and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

CBK emerges as the most effective agency based on the manner in which it has been handling, controlling and regulating the commercial banks and other financial institutions. A re-energised IRA should also have unwavering authority and teeth to bite.

Secondly, besides the many submissions received from other players, IRA should adopt an effective mode of addressing promptly all claims emerging from upheavals and other calamities upon verification.

A neutral agency in form of a Motor Pool would be ideal. This, if applied, would enhance wananchi’s confidence in insurance and uptake of the industry’s various products. Sustainability of the pool should be discussed by the stakeholders. One of the low-hanging fruits in this regard is that insurance firms should be remitting promptly certain percentage of the premiums to the new Kenya Motor Pool.

Two-cheque policy

The Motor Pool agency board should also be all-inclusive and claims settlement time should be minimised and a two-cheque policy adopted, of course after the NIP is debated and enacted through Parliament.

Thirdly, in future, the insurance industry should introduce a Commuting Insurance Liability, which encompasses a travelling ticket fare that is loaded with a specific premium for the day travelled, as is the norm with airlines.

Again, this has to involve all substantive stakeholders – PSV investors, operators, insurance corporates and the national government.

Fourthly, IRA should sensitise the millions of uninsured citizens on the various insurance products available; through simpler legible contracts and pocket brochures with simplified terms and conditions.

Lastly, registration of new insurance firms should be streamlined, especially on the credibility and accountability of the investors and their management teams. The sources of capital must be clear, lest the sector is turned into a conduit for money laundering, as happens in the matatu transport sector and hauliers.

There is a need to shield wananchi and the economy from quacks and fraudsters. The NIP must protect the stakeholders from the malpractices of quick wealth-seekers.