Is US summit on democracy necessary?

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Adhere Cavince

International relations expert

What you need to know:

  • It is a rushed project to re-establish a Cold War structure, this time with China as the chief antagonist.
  • The US democratisation enterprise has lately come under heavy criticism following the Afghanistan disaster.

Officials in President Joe Biden’s administration are scratching their heads regarding the planned December 2021 Summit on Democracy.

