Is there value in home-based care in Kenya?

A survey by Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors without Borders) in Likoni Constituency, Mombasa County, in one of the largest wards, Timbawani.

The survey brought critical facts the Ministry Of Health in Kenya needs to take into consideration. An issue that captured my attention was Home-Based Care or HBC.

Aside from the willingness to embrace HBC in the community, its implementation will remain a big challenge for the residents of the Timbwani ward and Likoni sub-county by extension.

The Swahili housing structure is different. Families staying under one roof and sharing a common compound in the area will not allow for effective implementation of HBC.

Curb infection rate

Such a consideration must have been outside the government plans as it set out details to use HBC as an alternative to curb the infection rate of COVID 19 in Kenya in the recent past. I was a bit skeptical about such an idea.

The Covid-19 outbreak in Kenya's daily situation report 231, has shed light and brought a perspective about HBC among specific Kenyan communities. A challenge shared in the MoH situation report is a fact that cases under HBC are not adhering to laid down protocols and continue to sneak out to interact with friends.

It was bound to happen and early enough as expected. The people in the coastal and other regions in Kenya interact and sometimes share daily meals. What did the government expect not to see with the use of HBC?

The funds donated to support Covid-19 in Kenya should have considered other considerable factors during the project design to support HBC.

