Is the Kenyan billionaire a saint or villain?

The Kenyan billionaire in the face of Covid-19 is on the public altar. There’s neither fragrance nor incense: Just a thick billowing smoke and choking priests. A rejected sacrifice.

Nobody would have noticed — except there’s always that child who wants to make the parents happy, in essence making his siblings look bad. He can’t keep a secret. Even when he’s not trying, he outshines the rest. That child is Jack Ma.

To paint such a simple analogy would be to ridicule the great efforts of a man in the face of a global pandemic. Yet to understand the behaviour of the Kenyan billionaire, one has to be careful with the strokes. For one cannot be compared with the other; only contrasted.

To understand the Kenyan billionaire’s behaviour, we must first understand who he is. The “2018 Knight Frank Wealth” report tallies 1,290 dollar millionaires. Of these, 90 are worth Sh5 billion or more. Of the 90, only 10 are worth Sh 50 billion or more. Their wealth is mostly held in stocks or bonds.

In that case, who are they? To figure that out, we need to find out how they make their money.

The Knight report goes ahead to identify the top sectors for generating wealth. They are retail businesses, contributing 18 per cent of the wealth; finance, banking and investment (18 per cent); industrial businesses (eight per cent); and manufacturing (six per cent). In each one of those sectors, whom can you identify?

But the report leaves out a key component: The ‘tenderpreneur’.

Philanthropy in itself is big business. It opens new fields for business through goodwill or waivers in taxation. How would a Kenyan billionaire benefit through philanthropy?

Secondly, if a billionaire in Kenya holds half the stock in a corporate entity and the entity engages in corporate social responsibility (CSR), has he given indirectly?

The best time for philanthropy would have been in 2011, during the #KenyansForKenyans campaign. Yet only ordinary Kenyans, Safaricom, KCB, Gina Din, Media Owners Association, the Red Cross and a few NGOs participated in it.

Not surprisingly, despite the project being audited by top audit firms, reports emerged of malpractices.

A similar fundraiser flopped last year.

In both cases, the Kenyan billionaire was conspicuously missing. Why is he always absent? I do not know. I can only speculate.

First, most Kenyan billionaires have nothing much to gain business-wise through philanthropy. Most business connections in Kenya are political in nature. Why would I need publicity if the government actor is a call away?

Secondly, most of them have activities of their own. They’re targeted and the billionaires have close control of expected outcomes.

Lastly, publicity amounts to scrutiny. You’re better off dealing with KRA in the shadows, aren’t you?

