Is it judicial independence or a case of activism? Jury still out

The High Court’s verdict on the Building Bridges Initiative has attracted mixed reactions from many Kenyans. As posed by Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi on his social media pages, ‘are we judicialising a political process or, are we politicising the judicial process?’

Presumably, because of the summative nature of social media content, the governor does not delve into detailed discourse on the question, but poignantly exclaims that he hopes the Court of Appeal will rise above narrow legal interests to advance public good.

The political storm that followed the judgment signals that some of us strongly felt that the country was falling into a trap of judicialising political processes. The judicialisation of politics refers to an unchecked deployment of legal thinking into the political sphere and policy-making processes, thereby usurping the role of politicians in society.

In a book, ‘The Judicialisation of Politics in Latin America (2005)’, scholars Rachel Sieder, Line Schjolden, and Alan Angell observe that judicialisation of politics makes matters previously negotiated in an informal or non-judicial fashion to be dominated by legal rules and procedures.

Checks and balances

Here lies the crux of my argument: These continued instances of judicialisation of political processes will inextricably lead to legal capture of popular culture and social relationships, and further expropriate the resolution of resources and value-based social conflicts that traditionally has been the forte of politics.

In the event this was to happen, then we would have transferred to the courts some of the most pertinent and polemical political controversies that in a democratic polity must primarily be contemplated by politicians. By allowing judicialisation of political processes, we would be allowing one arm of government to wrongfully take on a role that is not its own. It is this possibility of skewing power away from the Executive and Legislature to the courts, as judges turn into law and policy makers, that should concern all of us.

The doctrine of Separation of Powers was first proposed by the 18th Century French social and political philosopher, baron de La Brède et de Montesquieu. He was persuaded that a system of checks and balances in government was necessary because each branch (executive, legislature and judiciary) is thereby given certain powers so as to check and balance the others.

For instance, traditionally, the idea of Separation of Powers limits the Legislature to making the laws and the Judiciary to interpreting the law. The Judiciary is estopped from contemplating the law as it ought to be but obligated to apply it as it is. This is to say that any negotiations of “oughtness” of the law is the work of sovereigns directly as in a referendum, or indirectly through their representatives in the Senate or National Assembly.

Judicial activism

Once the laws are in place, the judicial interpretation is about the “isness” and no more about the “oughtness”. This understanding places the obligation on the judicial actors to avoid activism. Therefore, the problem with the judgment is the fact that the judges did not uphold judicial restraint and instead chose judicial activism.

In a democracy, it is presumed that the laws are made by the people for the people because it is through elected representatives that consensus on important issues of values and resource allocations is obtained. The elected representatives, collectively the legislature, are the ones mandated with law making by the voters (the sovereigns). The entrusting of the responsibility is forged through an electoral process, where the people are provided an opportunity to vet and choose those to whom they entrust the responsibility of law making.

So niche is the mantle that legislators must periodically be subjected to an electoral process to allow the people to refresh their mandate. The same is not true of judges. Judges are not mandated by the electorate but are in fact conferred with security of tenure to facilitate their law interpretation mandate. It is against this background that I posited that if any judge were to purport to abandon their interpretive role, and instead venture to make laws, they should not do it from the bench.