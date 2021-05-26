Is it judicial independence or a case of activism? Jury still out

High Court judges

From left: Lady Justice Teresia Matheka, Justices George Odunga, Joel Ngugi (presiding), Jairus Ngaah and Chacha Mwita when they delivered judgement on eight consolidated petitions challenging the BBI Bill at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Zack Kinuthia

Chief Administrative Secretary

Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage

What you need to know:

  • The political storm that followed the BBI judgment signals that some of us strongly felt that the country was falling into a trap of judicialising political processes.
  • The judicialisation of politics refers to an unchecked deployment of legal thinking into the political sphere and policy-making processes.

The High Court’s verdict on the Building Bridges Initiative has attracted mixed reactions from many Kenyans. As posed by Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi on his social media pages, ‘are we judicialising a political process or, are we politicising the judicial process?’ 

