Is Governor Waiguru’s move to UDA strategic or spelling doom?

Is it a mixed bag of fortunes for Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru? Or is it a perfect shot taken even as she positions herself in the United Democratic Alliance to defend her gubernatorial seat in next year’s General Election as she claims to? The governor says her move is a result of listening to the voice and will of the people of Kirinyaga, but is this really so?

Even though it may seem there is more that meets the eye, there is a gradual revelation that Ms Waiguru political frustrations are being laid bare as she seeks avenues to salvage her future. Unfortunately, it is also revealing her indecisiveness as a leader as she works overtime to fit in almost every political faction.

Hiding behind the ‘will of the people’, it again rather comes out obvious that Ms Waiguru has sensed defeat in her own political turf with her bag of fortunes continually dwindling in almost all political zones.

I suspect that when she was spearheading the Building Bridges Initiative campaigns in some of the regions, She was made to believe that her popularity as a leader was on an upward trend and even if she lost her position as governor, she was likely to secure a position as a key Mount Kenya leader, or even a presidential running mate.

Formidable force

But this was again overtaken by events and Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua surprisingly emerged as a more formidable force individual to head the Mountain in sober politics in a quest to put the region’s interests at the negotiation table.

A few weeks ago, Ms Waiguru said that she is spending time on the ground listening to what the people say. All this time as governor, she had failed to listen to the numerous issues raised in Kirinyaga to the extent that an impeachment motion had sailed through only to be halted by ODM leader Raila Odinga who saved her by rallying senators to reject her impeachment by MCAs.

Otherwise, she would be categorised in the same boat as former Nairobi and Kiambu governors Mike Sonko and Ferdinand Waititu. In leading residents who have issues with her as an individual while paying little regard to her political affiliation, what does she bring to the UDA table?

Honestly, it appears as though she would want to ride on the popularity of the party and has little to offer in terms of voters in her own region. Detached from her own, she seems to be walking on a tightrope and may fall any time from now. But yet again this is only an opinion.

Ruto presidency

Hypothetically, if Governor Waiguru by any chance ends up to be the Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, will she have a vantage point in boosting a Ruto presidency?

If not for the running mate position, how is she likely to battle it out with Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici who has all along remained loyal to her political turf and offered a sense of consistency to her voters while clearly indicating her political direction without festering?

Additionally, Ngirici has so far not been framed publicly as a corrupt leader in any instance, but I stand to be corrected. In my view Governor Waiguru has only increased her political temperature by jumping out of the frying pan into the fire, if we are to really go by what she envisions for the 2022 General elections.