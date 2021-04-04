Is Bitcoin good for business? Only in supporters’ fertile imagination

In a recent commentary for the Financial Times, economist Dambisa Moyo urges business leaders to invest in Bitcoin. She argues that Bitcoin is a way to mitigate company risk; cryptocurrencies can provide solutions for doing business in emerging economies; and digital currencies augur an exciting new future of “currency platforms”.

True, a company that missed out on a continued Bitcoin appreciation could face dire consequences — like acquisition by a Bitcoin-invested rival — but one should weigh the potential returns against the high risk of material capital losses.

Unlike conventional fiat money, like central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), decentralised private crypto currencies are not at risk of being “over-issued” by profligate governments. Also, the risk of over-issuance is greater in some emerging markets than in most advanced economies.

But currency over-issuance is just one threat to emerging-market financial stability and removing it does not suddenly make Bitcoin a reliable store of value — not with its price volatility since its inception in 2009 this staggering.

Last Monday, its price reached $57,856 (Sh5.7 million) — some distance below its all-time high of $61,284 on March 13 — with a market cap close to $1 trillion. JPMorgan put its three-month realised volatility on February 17at 87 per cent, compared to just 16 per cent for gold. A recent study finds that Bitcoin’s price volatility is almost 10 times higher than that of major fiat currencies (such as the US dollar against the euro and the yen).

Bitcoin cannot facilitate remittances to low- and middle-income countries. Its transactions are notoriously inefficient. With its block size capped at one megabyte and the block-discovery process taking 10 minutes per block, only seven transactions can be completed in a second. Visa executes 1,700 transactions per second and can handle over 65,000. By design, Bitcoin is simply too inefficient to be an effective medium of payment.

That Bitcoin’s supply is fixed at 21 million units is more of a drawback than a selling point. A proper currency should be able to undergo a massive expansion in supply whenever necessary, like during a financial crisis or a shock to aggregate demand. There can be no lender, or market maker, of last resort capable of systemic rescue operations with a decentralised cryptocurrency.

Isn’t the vanguard

Finally, Bitcoin isn’t really the vanguard of a new digital-currency infrastructure. The CBDCs under development have nothing in common with the decentralised private cryptocurrencies. There is no blockchain or other distributed ledger technology (DLT) involved; nor is proof of work required to establish the validity of a transaction.

Rather, CBDCs function as straightforward digital versions of conventional bank accounts. In principle, they could be implemented as individual accounts with the central bank for every consumer and business in its jurisdiction. Or those accounts could be guaranteed by the central bank but held with a wide range of private financial institutions.

CBDCs represent nothing new. They are not a revolutionary development like decentralised, DLT-based cryptocurrencies. But that revolution has already failed, because Bitcoin and similar cryptocurrencies are extremely unattractive as stores of value.

Bitcoin’s extremely high energy demand is another nail in its coffin. Transactions are verified through proof-of-work “mining” operations that require exorbitantly energy-intensive computational efforts. The Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index puts annualised consumption at 139.15 terawatt-hours — more than Argentina’s.

Such cryptocurrencies are an environmental disaster. Worse, they can be replicated without bound, further amplifying the environmental damage. As at March 29, CoinMarketCap listed 4,490 cryptocurrencies, starting with Bitcoin (with a $1.08 trillion market cap) and followed by Ethereum ($204 billion).