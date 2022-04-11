Iron out the grey areas in junior secondary school

Later this month, schools will open for a new year that will end in December. This will usher in 2023, a phenomenal year that will see the first lot of Junior Secondary School (JSS), under the Competency-based Curriculum (CBC), being born.

In all honesty, the Ministry of Education has left the country in askance. First is the availability of adequate classrooms. Last week, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha indicated that the government was counting on private schools to build some of the extra classrooms for Grade 7 onward.

But just what happens if they don’t? Of course they aren’t obliged to. Even so, classrooms are not all that is required. The human resource is another challenge. Whereas private schools compensate for the government’s deficits, they can only do so much.

CBC’s Upper Primary section has 10 learning areas with an optional one (foreign languages). Yet JSS is required to provide 12 learning areas and an optional one — implying that the private schools opting to host JSS must source for additional teachers.

Whereas this is an extra cost, definitely to be passed over to parents, it isn’t clear where private schools will source the teachers for the new learning areas — such as Integrated Science, Pre-Technical and Pre-Career Education, and Sports and Physical Education. Inasmuch as the ministry has undertaken to retool teachers, the latter will most likely be those under the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), hence not transferable to private schools.

Selling point of CBC

It is even worse for optional learning areas (Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Computer Science, Foreign languages, Home Science, Kenya Sign Language, and Indigenous Languages) which may, obviously, be left out owing to the costs. If this happens, learners will be denied the opportunity to explore areas of their interest, yet this is the selling point of CBC.

Granted, there must be a clear plan that will see teachers in private schools being retooled as well; else, the fate of the first lot of JSS students hangs in the balance if they opt for private schools. Furthermore, it will be disastrous if majority of private school pupils troop to public schools, since they (roughly 30 per cent of the country’s pupil population) haven’t been catered for in the current classroom expansion plans by public schools.

Another grey area is the digital literacy aspect. Whereas the latter is one of the competencies that CBC aims to develop among learners, its inculcation is in supposition. The Basic Education Curriculum Framework mentions that all teaching and learning, in primary and secondary schools, will incorporate ICT as a delivery tool.

It isn’t clear what this ICT involves; hence, it cannot be easily understood how all children, apart from the lucky few who will take computer studies as one of their learning areas, will acquire the valuable competency.

That reminds us of the failed laptop project, which, if well thought out, could’ve solved the conundrum.