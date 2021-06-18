Involving communities in HIV response and policy formulation

The just-concluded high-level meeting in New York on HIV/Aids adopted new political declarations that take forward the ambitious new Global Aids Strategy targets and strengthen global commitments to end Aids by 2030.

Kenya’s HIV prevalence stands at 4.5 per cent, with 113 new HIV infections occurring daily, of which 39 new infections are contributed by young adults of ages 15-24 years, according to the HIV Estimates Report of 2020.

However, the geographical diversity of HIV prevalence ranges from a high of 20.1 per cent in Homa Bay County to a low of 0.2 per cent in Mandera and Wajir counties. This calls for county-specific interventions from a human-centered perspective.

Policy formulation has largely been a top-down affair, where contracted consultants or agency specialists are hired to craft these documents with formal feedback loops that favour organisations, but with no feedback from human experience. Involving the communities, including the people living with HIV in policy formulation enhances implementation as well as ownership, accountability and sustainability of the HIV response.

Appropriate interventions

The government, through the National AIDS Control Council (NACC), which is under the Ministry of Health, provides the policy and strategic framework for the HIV response given that health is a devolved function.

The NACC has adopted the human-centred design approach and the local innovations scaled through enterprise Networks (Listen) model at the national level while helping develop county aids implementation plans (Caips).

Under Caips, counties determine their HIV and health problems, analysing the existing information and data and coming up with appropriate interventions.

The plans also integrate HIV in humanitarian and emergency responses. All 47 counties have developed their plans, which were launched during the 6th Maisha Conference held earlier this week in Nairobi.