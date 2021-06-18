Involving communities in HIV response and policy formulation

Red ribbon

The government, through the National AIDS Control Council (NACC), provides the policy and strategic framework for the HIV response given that health is a devolved function.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Bryan Okiya

What you need to know:

  • Kenya’s HIV prevalence stands at 4.5 per cent, with 113 new HIV infections occurring daily.
  • The geographical diversity of HIV prevalence ranges from a high of 20.1 per cent in Homa Bay County to a low of 0.2 per cent in Mandera and Wajir counties.

The just-concluded high-level meeting in New York on HIV/Aids adopted new political declarations that take forward the ambitious new Global Aids Strategy targets and strengthen global commitments to end Aids by 2030.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.