Involve youth in bid to revive the economy

It’s now evident that our economy is on sinking ground. We agree with our leaders and Kenyans shall pray for the economy’s sustainability. We urgently need to put in place practical measures, together with prayers, to save the dire situation. We should ‘pray for Zacchaeus’ to bring back what he has stolen and, perhaps, pay back four times as per the Bible.

First, identify all ghost workers. I still wonder about these ghost workers—who pay taxes with their ‘salaries’, have bank accounts, building the wage bill, but without delivering goods or services to the public. Once identified, they should give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar. Those who have supplied ‘air’ to the government must return the money and take back their ‘hot air’.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission must be given all it requires to deliver their mandate. Unnecessary allowances must not be paid where there’s no legal provision on them. Our leaders have perfected ways of increasing their allowances often, leaving vulnerable Kenyans to depend on relief food and well-wishers for a livelihood.

Internship programme

Kenyan youth should now be given a chance to serve in the public service. I laud the Public Service Commission for rolling out an internship programme that has benefited thousands of graduates professionally through gaining hands-on experience and economically through the assured income they will get once employed.

In fact, recovered stolen public funds should be channelled towards such youth empowerment programmes. Once the controversy over the proposal to revive the shamba system—farming in forests while tending to tree saplings—dies down and it is affirmed, then the programme should be youth-led and benefiting the youth.

Lastly, let us hold our leaders accountable. Every person has a right to be heard and all actions that impact on human life in any way must be subjected to public engagement. These small steps are what fosters the prosperity of a nation.