Involve youth demographic

Kenya ni Mimi

Youths following the proceedings during the launch of ‘Kenya ni Mimi’ youth dialogue initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Bomas of Kenya Nairobi on December 7, 2020.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Davis Basweti

Kenya Human Rights Commission, Election Observation Group and their civil society partners recently convened a high-level forum, “National Dialogue Conference on Electoral Justice in Kenya”, to demand integrity, accountability and transparency in the country’s electoral process.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.