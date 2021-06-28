Involve youth demographic

Kenya Human Rights Commission, Election Observation Group and their civil society partners recently convened a high-level forum, “National Dialogue Conference on Electoral Justice in Kenya”, to demand integrity, accountability and transparency in the country’s electoral process.

The recommendations from the conference were patriotic, thought-provoking, progressive and refreshing. The participants urged the IEBC, Registrar of Political Parties, political parties, Inspector-General of Police, the President, Parliament and Judiciary, to mention but a few parties, to do their duty and ensure a credible general election on August 9, 2022.

There was also a call to the citizens to participate and engage in every stage of the electoral process.

From the 2019 National Population and Housing Census statistics, the youth — which the African Youth Charter defines as anyone aged 15-35 — make up the bulk of the population. There is an urgent need for Kenyan youth to actively engage in decision-making on national matters, such as seeking solutions to the perennial challenges they face.

Thirty-nine per cent of young Kenyans are unemployed. Although more than a third of them are eligible for work, they cannot secure jobs. However, the political elite have mastered the art of preying on the youth demographic vote for their selfish ends. They promise heaven but don’t deliver it.

The surest cure to youth’s woes is well-thought out and good-intentioned policies to empower them. As Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo argue in their book Poor Economics, “If the politics is right, good policies will eventually emerge. And, conversely, without good politics, it’s impossible to design or implement good policies, at least on any scale”.

With the right policies that are youth-centred, hence incorporating youth’s aspirations and priorities, we can have a healthy and productive young population that contributes significantly to the socioeconomic development of our beloved country.