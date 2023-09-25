Involve men in family planning

World Contraception Day is marked every September 26. It seeks to raise awareness of contraception, track progress in contraceptive use and help individuals and couples to make informed choices about their reproductive health. This year’s theme, “The Power of Options”, highlights the importance of a wide range of contraceptive options for people to choose the method that best meets their needs and preferences.

The “Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) 2022” report puts the unmet need for family planning in Kenya at about 14 per cent. That means 14 per cent of married women who are sexually active and want to space or limit their childbearing do not use contraception for family planning.

Men are often excluded from related conversations due to factors such as cultural beliefs and taboos, lack of knowledge and fear of side effects of contraception.

Besides promoting the constitutional guarantee to the highest attainable standards of health, inclusion of men also ensures couples jointly make informed choices about their reproductive health. It can also reduce the stigma and taboos associated with contraceptives and boost male support for them.

Conversations with men about their reproductive goals and aspirations and providing them with information about the various types of contraception available and how to use them are vital to address any concerns or misconceptions they may have.

The Ministry of Health ought to work with civil society by developing and implementing programmes and interventions that target men and boys.

Family planning services can also be integrated into other healthcare services, working with community and religious leaders promoted and appropriate policies and guidelines implemented.