Involve men in campaigns against FGM

Since 2003, when international day of zero tolerance was launched, significant steps have been made to end female genital mutilation (FGM) globally.

According to UNICEF report, 4 million girls and women in Kenya have undergone FGM and 21 per cent of girls and women aged between 15 and 49 have been subjected to the practice every year. This is a drop in the ocean compared with the over 200 million girls that have been forced to undergo the cut globally.

However, even with the progress made, the participation of men has cast doubts. The practice has been dominant among the pastoralist communities as a result of outdated cultural beliefs and practices that it seems to advocate.

Unfortunately, these young girls who are forced to undergo female genital mutilation have been locked from education and personal growth.

While the government and stakeholders have made strides to end the practice, it’s the engagement of men in some of these patriarchal communities that would bring this to closure.

As recent findings show, majority of key decision makers in the pastoralist communities are men hence involving men in the campaigns against harmful cultural such as FGM, women battering, and early marriages is game changer in creating more safer spaces for women.

As we continue celebrating strides made in ending female genital mutilation locally and internationally, it is unfortunate that often male have taken passive roles and not actively participated in ensuring that young girls and female are safe.

It falls upon men of our own generation to commit ourselves fully through partnership and collaboration to ensure the safety and protection of our girls.

Even as we engage men, we have so much to celebrate for girls and women that have fought the odds and often being trailblasers in the struggle and now more voice from men is critical to safeguard the gain.

They have single handedly fought the monster for decades and the gains are being felt in many communities as the number drops drastically. A recent report from the Anti-FGM Board Kenya shows that FGM prevalence in Samburu dropped drastically, plummeting from 86 per cent in 2014 to 75.6 per cent in 2022.

This was as a result of the 2021 Kisima Declaration that was spearhed by retired President Uhuru Kenya to bring on board men to end FGM. While these strides have been won through sheer determination, it’s unfortunate that men have been silent or are the perpetrators of harmful cultural beliefs which often have limited the rights of girls and women.

The silence of men in many of these initiatives, have deepened discrimination against girls and women leading to gender disparity in enrolment and transition of girls in opportunities from one level to the next.

This gap must be closed, and the role of men is critical toward closing disparity. Men can foster positive beliefs and attitudes and raise awareness on the impact of FGM on health of women and girls.



