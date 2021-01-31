Invest more in R&D as a deliberate State initiative

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, joblessness had become a silent convener of toxic desperation and hopelessness in many families, but companies continue to shut down with others constantly downsizing their workforce.

According to national census data released in February last year, 39 per cent of Kenyan youth are unemployed. This number is expected to increase due to the effects of the pandemic.

The youth, despite this, possess two key ingredients that can be both detrimental and beneficial in equal measure to the country: Energy and creativity. If harnessed properly, that can significantly propel socioeconomic growth of the sleeping giant that’s Kenya.

A look at the recipes for rapid economic growth of some of the ‘Asian Tigers’ and Israel ties it down to a deliberate and concerted effort by the respective governments to dedicate resources to research and development (R&D) in a bid to stimulate innovation.

Israel, for example, has reaped massive benefits from this, ranking second after the US with the most companies listed on the stock exchange, more than all the NYSE-listed firms from the EU.

Having seen the impact of M-Pesa in the economy, it’s time Kenya took a similar approach. Kenya is seen as Africa’s technological hub with major tech companies setting up headquarters in Nairobi.

With a skilled workforce, compared to many other African countries, Kenya is poised to take up the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is driven by Big Data, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

Missing factor

Inasmuch as the private sector is investing heavily in 4iR, it will require the government’s push to achieve it. The government has made considerable steps through the country’s economic blueprint, Kenya Vision 2030, which highlights the development of technopolis such as Konza, but most importantly pointed out the need for the requisite infrastructure like fibreoptic cables.

According to Statista findings in 2019, Kenya is ranked third in Africa in internet users with 46.2 million Kenyans connected.

To fully harness the available skill and the invested infrastructure, there is a need to deliberately focus on shifting the mindset to do R&D. The argument is that the government has, over the past decade injected stimulus packages into institutions that are no longer a going concern.

So, why not inject this money into R&D to harness the innovativeness and creativity of the younger generation to create the much needed jobs and reduce joblessness?

Most Kenyans, especially the youth, come across R&D when pursuing a degree. Yet Kenya has a unique talent pool of young people who possess creativity, innovativeness and tenacity and can play a key role in the country’s socioeconomic growth.

The missing factor is the opportunity. The country needs to have a concerted, focused and deliberate effort in R&D investment that is guided by a clear plan on where Kenya wants to be in the foreseeable future.

Mr Hassan, RAEng LIF fellow, is a public policy and ICT specialist and certified executive coach. jamalmohamed8@gmail.com. @Hmohamedjamal