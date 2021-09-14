Invest more in autoimmune disorder study

Kemri Lab

A researcher tests samples for Covid-19.

Photo credit: Brian Ongoro | AFP

By  PM Mutua

Immunologist

The Covid-19 infection presents as silent, mild, moderate or severe illness. The last one is more common among males than females and age is a major risk factor.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.