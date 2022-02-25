Invest more in agriculture to shore up yields, lower cost of food

For the better part of last week and this week, Kenyans have expressed their discontentment with the sharp increase in food prices. A major contention has been how the price of half a litre of milk shot from Sh45 to Sh60 in a matter of days. This, among others, has been presented as a classic example of how unmanageable life has become for many Kenyans.

Discourses around the factors contributing to the unbearable cost of living also revolved around the cost of farm inputs, and particularly fertilisers, with a bag averaging at Sh6,500. Many factors have contributed to the sharp rise in food prices, including global issues. We, however, need to look closer home at what is possibly plausible to save us from a potential hunger crisis.

Climate change and inadequate rainfall have contributed to low farm produce. However, as a country blessed with large tracts of arable land, we need to ensure 100 per cent land utilisation for maximum yields.

High-yielding crops

First, we need to have water harvesting and storage facilities. Building capacity to collect, store and use rainwater for farming is key to food production.

Second, we need to train farmers to cultivate high-yielding crops. Intensive farming and the introduction of drought-resistant crops in our farms are crucial in warding off hunger.

Third, there is need to provide affordable farm inputs to farmers. The government should develop techniques and plans to lower the costs of farm inputs and incentivise farmers to increase food production.

Finally, forming functional cooperatives would be a major way to increase food production and ensure competitive prices for our farmers' produce. Cooperative societies allow farmers to access affordable farm inputs, get access to training from qualified agriculture officers, and receive low-interest loans. That is how we can create a long-term solution to the hunger crisis phenomenon in Kenya.