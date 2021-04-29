Invest in research to promote the manufacture of vaccines

Covid vaccine

Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Bernard Langat

Programme Director

Amref/CHReaD

What you need to know:

  • The roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines, however, brings hope in the fight against the pandemic.
  • Africa should not solely rely on donations and importation of essential medical supplies.

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic remain formidable. The pandemic embodies the greatest threat to global public health and economies in the 21st Century, with the crisis laying bare stark weaknesses in almost every health care system. 

