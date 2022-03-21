Invest in environment to redefine future of planet

Water is a precious shared resource under increasing pressure. East Africa’s freshwater resources are among the lowest with the “United Nations World Water Development report 2018” showing they have decreased by two-thirds in the past 40 years and are expected to halve by 2050.

While 15 per cent of the 53 million Kenyans rely on unimproved water sources such as ponds, shallow wells and rivers, 41 per cent lack access to basic sanitation solutions, says water.org. On World Water Day today, we are called upon to raise awareness of groundwater and its importance to mankind.

A hidden treasure that enriches our lives, almost all of the liquid freshwater is groundwater. Data by Equinet Africa indicates that more than 40 per cent of Africans use groundwater as their main source of drinking water. But groundwater is less than 20 per cent of the region’s total renewable water resources.

Many parts of Kenya rely on groundwater—either directly from privately owned or communal boreholes or via piped supplies from wellfields—for domestic, commercial and industrial needs. But it is limited by poor water quality and inadequate knowledge about the resource. River pollution by industrial waste and raw sewage also pose a great risk.

Environmental sustainability

Water stewardship and environmental sustainability should be prioritised if we are to make any headway in preserving water. Moreover, as the country suffers longer and more frequent droughts, conservation of groundwater can boost water supplies.

Water is of great value to businesses and invaluable to communities. Businesses should improve water availability and quality in the local communities in water-stressed areas. Improving access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene (Wash) in communities through implementation of water projects—preferably solar-powered—aimed at providing safe, reliable and sustainable supply can have a huge impact. That includes boreholes, water tanks, pipes, pumps, water purification, integrated water and sanitation blocks and other improvements.

That we operate in a water-stressed environment demands prudent water usage. Through consistent operational efficiency improvements and creative engineering, businesses must employ efficient internal processes and enlist the best technology available. Urban users should invest in upstream watershed conservation for the benefit of others who depend on the river for their freshwater supply.

Environmental conservation

Water is also intricately connected to environmental conservation. That means reforestation is vital in supporting water systems. Besides protecting water resources, businesses must lead in the fight against deforestation and be at the forefront of tree growing campaigns and the protection of water catchments.

To redefine our planet’s future, let us put environmental sustainability at the core of our strategies and operations and cascade across our value chains. Let us transform the way we do business by drumming up support for SDG 6, of clean water and sanitation.