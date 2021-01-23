Invest in agriculture to end food crisis and youth unemployment in Africa

In the past one week, I have received enquiries from two friends on whether I know of good reliable workers that I can recommend for their small-scale farms. Both have careers and are also managing farms as a side hustle, which is typical of many in the middle income bracket.

This represents the dichotomy of Africa, where there’s the twin challenge of youth unemployment and food insecurity. Why?

At the 29th Ordinary Summit of the AU held in July 2017, there was a declaration that 2018–2027 would be the “African Decade for Technical, Professional and Entrepreneurial Training and Youth in order to address the rising challenges with youth employment that form over 65 per cent of Africa’s population.

Simultaneously, the economies of many African countries are categorised as agriculture-based as it is a major contributor to food security and economic development.

Kenya is no exception. Our agricultural sector is a key economic and social driver of development goals like Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It contributes 26 per cent directly to the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and accounts for 65 per cent of exports and 70 per cent of the informal employment in rural areas.

In spite of the key role agriculture plays in development, it faces a myriad of challenges including smallholder farmers’ inability to control pests and diseases, the high cost of inputs as well as aging farmers.

The youth aged between 15 to 30 account for about 32 per cent of the population and contribute 60 per cent of the total labour force of which 10 per cent are directly participating in the agricultural sector (World Bank 2014).

Sadly, this constituency is largely excluded from designing, planning, and implementing programmes in agriculture in spite of the aging labour force.

Agroecological systems

These challenges require a tool that offers a solution to the triple challenge of food insecurity, poor human and environmental health and youth unemployment, like agroecology, which has the explicit goal of strengthening the sustainability of all parts of the food system, from farm to fork while incorporating ecological knowledge, economic viability, and social justice.

Agroecological systems promote pest management through agrobiodiversity. Take the case of Mr John Okello Otiep, a farmer in Rongo, Migori County, who was experiencing challenges with striga weeds and stemborer moths for a long time.

In 2008, the family was introduced to “push-pull” technology developed by ICIPE to address these challenges without using chemical pesticides. It involves growing maize together with flowering plants such as Desmodium that repel, or “push”, the pests, and planting other plants such as elephant grass around the crops to attract, or “pull”, the pests. Desmodium eliminates striga weeds and repels the stemborers, which are instead attracted to the elephant grass and increase the soil fertility.

Farmer John aptly said: “I have gone from a poor person to somebody who people see is getting income and have an easy time paying school fees for my kids.”

Investment in research and development in biopesticides like Tephrosia vogelli, which traditionally has been used by Samburu and Massai pastoralists to get rid of ticks on their livestock, is increasingly being used for controlling moles, treating poultry as well as an animal feed, should be supported.

Supporting domestic industries, improving market efficiency and strengthening governance of public institutions can lead to a 12-fold GDP per capita growth by 2050 and ensure nearly 90 percent of the working-age population will be employed.

Examples like John’s present an opportunity for Kenyan youth to develop technical know-how while honouring generational practices, and play a key role in defending and advocating for food systems that keep the power, profits and food in the hands of local communities.

Risks and vulnerabilities

Agricultural production in Kenya can generate jobs critical to her population dynamics which have an increasing number of youth. Incorporation of agroecology will diversify systems, thus reducing risks and vulnerabilities including climate change and, because they are more labour intensive, they will lead to the creation of more employment opportunities.

This will, however, require investment in education, particularly mid-level colleges that offer technical training to prepare a 21st century labour force. If this youth bulge is utilized optimally, it can lead to what is often referred to as a demographic dividend, which is a temporary window of opportunity for economic growth that can last 30-40 years.

Rural urban migration of males has introduced a new dynamic in many communities with agriculture experiencing an increased “feminisation” (Giovanucci 2005). Reports from a good number of households indicate that the woman often initiated the process of conversion to organic, because of health concerns over pesticide use.

Globally, women are taking a leading role in the development of organic agriculture, in different roles and this situation is replicated in Kenya. Agroecology encourages traditional knowledge and capacity to adapt and there is evidence to show that communities that are able to maintain their food systems are more resilient as they have strong social capital.

Aldo Leopold opined that “Health is the capacity of the land for self-renewal. Conservation is our effort to understand and preserve this capacity”.

As we celebrate the International Day of Education this January, we must remember that while the industrial model of agriculture appeared to solve the problems of yesteryear, the environment then was different.

The landscape of the future as Covid-19 has shown the world will require another set of tools that embrace nature, meaningful employment, particularly for youth, moving towards renewable resources and reduced pollution. That future is agroecology.

The author is an agriculture and environment expert. wakamau2001@yahoo.com