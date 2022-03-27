Inverted pyramid in polls

The key economic indicators of South Africa are admirable. It’s GDP per capita was $5,658 in 2019; Kenya’s was $1,878. The two countries offer similar tourism products to a shared international tourism market but South Africa has a large share of it.

The World Bank says South Africa recorded 14.8 million international tourist arrivals; Kenya had a paltry two million that year.

But South Africa was also ranked the most unequal country by the World Bank in 2019, even as Kenya suffered record unemployment and steep inflation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But Kenya, ironically, has had an increase in dollar millionaires — from 3,329 in 2020 to 3,362 in the year 2021.

As the wealth gap deepens, certain signs and symptoms appear: Popularity of left-wing politicians grows and internal conflicts (civil and uncivil conflicts) increase, as was the case in the 17th century Dutch empire and today’s USA and South Africa.

Far-left-wing politicians like Bernie Sanders and Julius Malema are a favourite of the lower class majority. The xenophobic attacks in South Africa in 2019 were underpinned by a belief that foreigners were to blame for the locals’ economic woes, never mind the fact that the attacked businesses.

There is a growing resentment between classes in Kenya and politicians have picked up on it. The main campaign agenda for presidential aspirants in the August 9 general election is economic revival and equity. The implementation of universal health coverage and affordable housing will be key but there is little optimism among the public.

In a clear case of brain drain, educated people are increasingly emigrating in search of ‘greener pastures’. When the skills developed in our universities are exported, that causes a deficit in skilled labour locally, hampering innovation, technological advancement, competitiveness and economic output. Besides, the uncontentious BBI proposal of a seven-year tax holiday for youth businesses seemingly hasn’t been a priority.

Is there a need to vote on August 9?