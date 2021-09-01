Intranasal vaccines on the way

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage world economies, health care systems and social order in a manner never witnessed before. The authorised vaccines remain the best medical intervention strategies in reducing hospital admissions, morbidity and mortality rates.

All vaccines are invasive, they are injectables delivered through the intramuscular tissue, which has the advantage of retaining the vaccine for a long time, sufficient for priming and boosting immune responses.

However, vaccine intramuscular injections have some limitations. They do not induce mucosal immunity at the point of entry of the virus and, therefore, one can still release them from the upper respiratory tract into lungs causing mild illness. Secondly, the psychological stress related to injectable medicines is a major cause of vaccine hesitancy. It is, however, important to note the vaccines induce neutralising antibodies that prevent severe illness.

A recent study indicates that AstraZeneca pharmaceutical group working with the Oxford University have developed a very effective intranasal vaccine delivered by attenuated chimpanzee adenovirus. The vaccine has been tested in preclinical studies using hamsters and rhesus macaques monkeys.

Reduce vaccine hesitancy

In both animal models, nasal swabs harvested after intranasal vaccine treatment indicated extremely low viral particles and in the lungs of hamsters, there were no viral particles at all preventing acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by cytokine storm and lung inflammation.

Further, the vaccine inhibited the dissemination of the virus via the lung route into other organs, a predilection that leads to multi-system organ failure.

The intranasal vaccine is likely to reduce vaccine hesitancy associated with injectables. Secondly, the vaccine confers both respiratory mucosal immunity and systemic immunity, unlike the current ones which only induce systemic protection.

Thirdly, intranasal vaccines will not require specialized personnel since they are easy to deliver in form of nasal droplets. Unlike gastrointestinal mucosa, which is rich in vaccine degrading enzymes, the respiratory one has few of such enzymes and therefore, the vaccine can last for a long time and elicit strong immune responses.