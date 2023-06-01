Intersperse faith with logic

In the tapestry of our fanatical Christian beliefs, there have emerged extreme teachings that fray our moral fabric.

The minds of the Kenyan faithful have been bewitched by extreme scriptural interpretations. Due to our indomitable faith and unwavering love for the Gospel, we are entangled in an intricate web of dangerous doctrines that transcend logic and are out rightly erroneous.

As we exercise our freedom of worship, it is imperative that we do not cast aside sound judgement. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is clear and far different from what cultists are telling us. The Word of God is an embodiment of compassion, love, tolerance and, most importantly, wisdom. Let our religious convictions not obscure rationality lest we fall off the cliff.

Let us take an example of the emerging scenario where a man from Bungoma claims to be John the Baptist-reincarnate. Bizarrely, he claims to have been around for 230 years. He has given an account of some unconventional practices like authoring his own Bible and having some 46 wives. Despite presenting these falsehoods, he has drawn followers.

Let the religious teachings we consume be deeply anchored on reason and compassion. In our earnest pursuit of the truth, we must employ the spirit of discernment and not let our mortal concerns so weigh us down that we consume toxic doctrines.

Lastly, penury has become a major bait in attracting disillusioned and disenfranchised faithful into religious cults. The greatest tragedy in Africa is that we are home to ‘prayer warriors’ but insolent Christians.

Consequently, we are easily brainwashed by pseudo-pastors. The doctrine of giving, which is anchored on Scripture, is the mostly used tool of brainwashing and fraud. Praying without working is playing without knowing—this I read from one of the books of Bishop David Oyedepo.

As we exercise and build our faith, let us be industrious and know that diligence cannot be overlooked in the pursuit of financial freedom.