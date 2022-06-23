Internet will boost quality of education

The government’s initiative to connect thousands of public primary and secondary schools to the internet by 2025 is revolutionary. During the Covid-19 hardships, an estimated 1.6 billion children were out of school since their schools had been closed.

The pandemic has made it evident that the internet is essential for modern learning. The application of information and communication technologies (ICTs) is inevitable, especially in improving the education system.

We are in the age of “digital revolution”, in which ICT has an impact on everything—including the economy, innovation, science, education, health, sustainability, governance and lifestyles. Internet connectivity will fundamentally change schools’ teaching and learning process and, in the long term, society as a whole.

Immense potential

Transforming education is preparing the ground for the social institutions to spring from. The internet has immense potential to improve the quality of education, one of the pillars of sustainable development. Connectivity will open doors to a wealth of information, knowledge and educational resources, increasing opportunities for learning in and beyond the classroom.

Students can use the internet to search for assignments, quizzes and all relevant study materials and to extend their range of learning. Teachers use the internet for their research through accessing online materials to prepare lessons. Interactive teaching methods, supported by the internet, enable teachers to give more attention to individual student needs and support shared learning. That can help to rectify inequalities in education in our schools.

Equally important, technology to deliver a competitive edge to schools requires a powerful network infrastructure and the government must invest in that. By investing in digital literacy at an early age, future awareness will directly affect the level of the ability to use information.



