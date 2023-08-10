Internalise and bring equity to our education

The recent extensive radical reforms proposed by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform (PWPER) came after an earlier report was rejected by the President late last year.

The PWPER report contains several progressive proposals whose implementation will internationalise our education system.

Education systems across the world, especially in developing countries, are undergoing major paradigm shifts and reforms.

This is to align them with international best practices and produce citizens with a global awareness and mindedness to fit in the wider global village of cultural diversity.

Countries like Finland, Canada, Sweden, Japan, the UK and the US revolutionised their education systems and curricula to fit into the philosophy o “international education”.

That partly explains why many middle class people, the wealthy and expatriates at international non-governmental agencies and embassies find it lucrative, fashionable and promising to take their children to international schools, which offer international curricula.

Here, learning is so flexible that there is no failure. Every child learns according to their ability, pace and interests. There is no emphasis on examinations and grading but only achievement of preset rubrics.

The curriculum is designed to produce a globally competitive child with sociological aspects of learning (collaborative learning) entrenched in every aspect of the curriculum design.

A notable aspect of the curricula is dialogic teaching and talk, where teacher monologue talks are highly discouraged. Lesson plans, lessons and classroom organisation are designed to encourage teacher-student and student-student dialogues.

But what I find most intriguing is the proposal to abolish classification of secondary schools after more than 60 years. The stratification into national, extra-county, county and sub-county has hindered us from becoming globally competitive in terms of education and done more harm than good.

Such segregation (I call it that because that was the philosophy behind its establishment by the colonial regime) entrenched inequity in education. More infrastructural and human resources go to the schools in the higher hierarchy yet most Kenyan children go to the ‘lower’ ones, making the latter group feel neglected and condemned to fail.

The next major bold step will now be abolishing boarding schools, which a competency-based curriculum (CBC) like the one being rolled out has no room for. The tasks and assignments given to elementary school children in Grades 1-6 have already given us a sneak peek into what awaits us in the junior- and senior schools. Countries offering CBC and the international schools in Kenya, whose curricula are purely competency-based, shun them.

We shouldn’t slide back as we did with the outgoing 8-4-4 system. CBC requires huge investments, so we must be deliberate in our budgetary allocations to the education sector. When it eventually pays off—maybe not in our lifetime—we shall have bequeathed future generations the best gift ever.



