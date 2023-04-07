Intensify war on drug abuse for the sake of Kenya’s youth

An unprecedented increase in drug and substance abuse has put our nation’s future at stake. Many get intoxicated under the guise of entertainment. The spike in the vice has condemned many a youth to eternal suffering. The scourge also has far-reaching consequences that devastate families and the wider society.

Negative social media influence, peer pressure, unemployment, ease of access and poor parenting are some of the factors that have seen many youths take to drugs with abandon. Those caught up in the deep abyss of addiction often suffer serious side effects and stigma in their communities.

Drug addiction may get one entangled in risky social behaviour, including sexual immorality. This heightens the risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as HIV and Aids.

Liver cirrhosis

Economic stress, diseases such as liver cirrhosis, dropping out of school, crime and accidents are all aggravated by drug abuse. It also causes the disintegration of the family unit, thus threatening the existence of a sober community.

Despite the dangers posed by the vice, drug peddling and selling of illicit brew persist. We are teetering on the brink of a precipice and something must be done urgently. To save those who are already mired in addiction, the government should establish more rehabilitation centres across the country.

The government should also create job opportunities as stipulated in the Kenya Kwanza campaign pledges to keep the youth actively engaged and reduce their propensity to abuse drugs out of frustration. The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse should roll out a robust and consistent sensitisation campaign against vice across the country.

The law enforcement apparatus should also effect a sustained crackdown on offenders and sellers of illicit brew as well as government officials who abet the crime.

A spirited fight against drug and substance abuse will ensure the continuity of our generations and secure the future of our country.