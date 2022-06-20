Intelligentsia misreading Wajackoyah candidature

Why has Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah caught the imagination of the Kenyan public? What does that say about the Kenyan democracy? How is it likely to affect the August 9 elections?

The elderly, more mature voters and the intelligentsia—public intellectual, pundits and the genteel talking heads—appear to dismiss his candidature as a form of spectacle or clownish middle-aged cry for attention.

Meanwhile, Wajackoyah is all the rage with the youth, thanks to his marijuana economic emancipation agenda. He seems to have single-handedly captured the imagination of the country with no massive political machinery to speak of.

Even the normally vocal Church and the anti-drug abuse agency Nacada don’t seem to have a critique or disapproval in response. Yet this isn’t the first-time pirate politics is taking captive the public’s fancy.

Kenyans remember Mohammed Abduba Dida’s anti-greed dietary political policies under the Alliance for Real Change (ARC). And also Kingwa Kamencu’s unorthodox sexual and reproductive health rights political platform.

Yet while many are stuck with the amusement, we should not be lost on their significance in relation to the conduct of Kenyan democracy.

Roots Party presidential candidate Wajackoyah’s novel prescriptions, as with Dida and Kamencu, speak to the desire to continue supporting civil rights, direct democracy and reforms outside what is considered standard sense, sensibility or practices. This is the case when big political formations seem to be deliberately boxing the public into a corner of specific orthodox choices while being generally unresponsive to their concerns.

How else would one explain the high percentage of undecided voters in recent opinion polls? Pirate politics, therefore, allows entities to burst through the behemoth of political tradition. Besides winning, it embraces other aspects of interaction such as shock value, humour and theatrics to present alternative ideas while simultaneously defending core tenets of our democratic processes.

Pain and death

Advocacy for marijuana is not new in Kenyan public discourse. Former Kibra MP Ken Okoth (1978-2019) sponsored the Marijuana Control Bill 2018. Researchers like Gwada Ogot have done the same through parliamentary petitions and public advocacy in the media.

Yet if even the pain and death that Okoth suffered over complications caused by colorectal cancer could not change the opinion on medical marijuana when he needed it, what recourse do Kenyans have other than voting for Wajackoyah?

Wajackoyah is reminding us that democracy isn’t a trophy that’s won and put on display but a reality or form of existence where ideas must be contested, interrogated and left to compete against others to the point of majority consensus.

Material, moral, reformist, conformist, populist, nostalgic or even defeatist notions must go head-to-head as a celebration of our hard-fought freedoms to determine the scope and limitations of rights or responsibilities, hence campaign strategists, political analysts and twitterati should not take Wajackoyah for granted.



